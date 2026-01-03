Giant France lock Romain Taofifenua makes u-turn on retirement

Romain Taofifenua is set to extend his stay at Racing 92 with the experienced second row expected to sign a new two-year deal through to 2028 – RugbyPass understands.

The 35-year-old has won 59 caps for France and was coming to the end of his current contract this summer.

The extension will see the 6’8, 138kg lock remain in the Hauts-de-Seine until the ripe old age of 37 years and nine months old.

Taofifenua joined Racing in 2024 from Lyon and has been a regular presence in the engine room since his arrival. The eldest of the Taofifenua brothers has provided set-piece power and a consistent carrying threat, particularly from close-range, where the Parisians have used him as a giant battering ram of sorts.

He scored four tries in his first season with the Parisian club and has added three more by the midway point of the current campaign, underlining his ongoing value despite his age profile.

He retired from international rugby after the 2023 World Cup in France.

The move represents a boost for Racing’s forward planning, with fellow international lock Will Rowlands currently out of contract.