Autumn Nations Series

George Bell reaping rewards of competing with world's 'best' hooker

Codie Taylor and George Bell of the All Blacks. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

With Codie Taylor sidelined for the upcoming Ireland Test, All Blacks selectors have turned to Test rookie George Bell to fortify New Zealand’s bench in the anticipated grudge match.

Bell, 22, has two All Blacks caps to his name but has years of experience under the mentorship of Codie Taylor at the Crusaders.

Taylor sat out most of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on a non-playing sabbatical but returned to rugby in impervious form, quickly proving his fitness and re-establishing himself as New Zealand’s premier hooker.

Now on the cusp of his 100th Test cap, Taylor took a head knock just five minutes into the All Blacks’ win over England in London and has, along with Beauden Barrett, been ruled out of the Ireland match.

It’s a blow for both the player and team as the 33-year-old starred in New Zealand’s rocky Rugby Championship, leading from the front as the team worked through their transitional period under new head coach Scott Robertson.

For Bell, his debut season in black has been spent under the tutelage of a familiar face.

“Since when I first came into the Crusaders, Codie has just been a real nice, genuine guy and we’ve built that friendship base layer,” Bell told media before departing New Zealand for Japan.

“And then, I think I just love competing against him. He’s obviously the best in the world at the moment so when we compete at lineout throws or just around the park, he’s the benchmark and I want to try to get to that.”

The youngster was emphatic when asked a follow-up question on his “best in the world” claim: “Definitely, especially this last series, he’s been exceptional.”

Bell says being in the All Blacks environment throughout 2024 has been huge for his game, labelling the experience “unreal” as he goes toe-to-toe with some of rugby’s best athletes.

“I’m learning so much, I’m learning off so many different players. Meeting a lot of the boys has been a really incredible experience. Training day in, day out with the best really helps your footy.”

In particular, he’s been working on his core roles in anticipation of the added pressures of international rugby.

“When you’re throwing in to the best lineout defence in the world or against the best scrummagers in the world, you’ve got to be on top of your game and I’m really enjoying that.”

Fellow hooker Asafo Aumua will start the Test against Ireland in Taylor’s absence and has recently compared the pressure of lineout throwing to goal-kicking, a notion Bell agreed with.

“It’s definitely a seriously high-pressure moment, especially for us, it’s our main job so got to make sure we go out there and nail it.

“I guess we prepare for it just by going there during the week, putting ourselves under pressure and then also trusting that we’ve done the reps. For me, I’ve been a hooker for a long time so just falling back on knowing that I’ve done lots of reps before.”

Since the inception of the All Blacks XV, a debate has arisen over how best to manage the non-playing members of the All Blacks squad while away on tour, given both teams are in Europe simultaneously.

For the development side’s opening game of the tour against Munster last weekend, All Blacks fullback Ruben Love had a run with the side to keep his match fitness up. Bell is a previously selected All Blacks XV member and weighed in on the pros and cons of dropping down to the development team vs staying in the top squad.

“It’s different. In training, we’re doing 15 on 15, not necessarily live tackles but the speed of it, I guess it helps that game understanding. In the meetings as well, seeing what those coaches are seeing, what other players are seeing.

“I guess in the gym as well, building your body, all the support that’s there like Ceri Evans with mental skills, all of that stuff just adds to your game so being in here has definitely helped my rugby.”

Bell said what is also important is getting a feel for the international arena, something he had the benefit of throughout The Rugby Championship.

“It’s very important. Going to Ellis Park and seeing what that was about was just unreal. I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life before. So, just to feel that out and get a bit more familiar with it is real important.”

That being said, the hooker made the most of the time in between All Blacks campaigns by getting back into the Canterbury environment and running out in his region’s NPC quarter-final win over neighbours Tasman.

“Great to get some minutes under my belt, get excited for the games. The adrenaline and nerves of the games, it was great to feel all of them again.”

r
razza 1 day ago

He is way out of his depth. Am sure this weekend will be good for him, though having him there won't help us get the W.

J
JWH 2 days ago

A lot of haters for this guy. He is a genuinely talented player, and if he commits to being an All Black could challenge for that spot on the bench against Aumua and Taukei'aho.


As for best in the world; Codie Taylor is the best hooker in the world right now. Marx this, Jamie George that, Sheehan who?

M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 1 day ago

Malcolm Marx might always be the standard for hookers from now on, he’s that good.

T
Toaster 2 days ago

Codie is playing extremely well but as an ABs fan I’d have Marx every day

