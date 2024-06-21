Select Edition

International

Fumiaki Tanaka: 'As a human being, Eddie Jones is very mild now'

By Liam Heagney
Legendary Japan scrum-half Fumiaki Tanaka (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)

It was six in the morning Irish time on Thursday when Fumiaki Tanaka beamed in loud and clear eight hours ahead from Tokyo. Japan’s first match in their second coming under Eddie Jones is on the horizon this Saturday versus England, the team the firebrand coach divorced from in December 2022.

This dynamic of Jones going head to head with his former comrades – including his old Cherry Blossom/Red Rose assistant Steve Borthwick – will ensure that thousands of English fans will rise early to live stream the game on RugbyPass TV.

The fixture will also very much pique the interest of the famed Tanaka, but from a different perspective than was previously the case. It was April 23 when he announced that he would be retiring from playing at the age of 39.

His farewell campaign for the second division NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu didn’t have a happy ending as the club ultimately failed to secure top-flight promotion. But the legendary scrum-half will remain a familiar figure at the Chiba outfit headed up by Wayne Pivac.

His plan? Taking the first steps in his fledgling coaching career, starting in the club’s academy with the grand long-term ambition of eventually becoming the Japan national team head coach. It’s a role that Jones has already predicted Tanaka will definitely achieve at some future stage.

For now, though, it’s a watching brief, working for a Japanese TV station, and taking notes on how the day one Jones plan works out. It’s a scheme Tanaka got the heads-up on not so long ago as he interviewed his old coach last month with the promotion ramping up ahead of the June 22 National Stadium clash.

Tanaka reckons we are seeing a very different approach from the methods Jones used to ignite the success that was defeating South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and very nearly qualifying for a first-ever quarter-final appearance that eventually came their way at their home World Cup four years later.

“The style of training is still really hard but as a human being, he is very mild now,” said Tanaka to RugbyPass via his interpreter, his preferred way of conducting the interview even though he picked up some English during his time a decade ago when spending four Super Rugby seasons at the Dunedin-based Highlanders after initially impressing at NPC level for Otago.

“It’s probably the level of Japanese rugby now going up compared to when he was coaching the first time. Probably the understanding among the players is deeper than before. That makes him more comfortable than before. He is not anymore frustrated. That is my impression.

“Especially during the training sessions. There were a lot of mistakes made by players and he was angry at that time and nobody could reach out to him when he was angry, but that hasn’t happened (this time around) from my viewpoint. People can talk to him and he actually reached out to players who have made mistakes. That is the difference I have seen compared to my time as a national team player.”

Will this less cantankerous tactic work the oracle straight away in Test game one? “The Japan team is a really young one and lacking experience, so it’s harder for Japan,” predicted Tanaka.

“England have a very traditional way of playing their game, getting the penalties and taking their kicks and also dominating with their set-piece, which is what I am expecting.

“There are some new players for Japan so they need to be patient with that kind of style of rugby by England. Then, of course, they could have speed in their attack and that might give Japan chances to get some scores. That is what I am hoping.”

Rugby in Japan now is night and day compared to when Tanaka started on the national side at the age of 23 in 2008. His debut happened against the Arabian Gulf, an Asian Cup match in Osaka that attracted a meagre 4,526 attendance.

“I played for 11 years in the national team and after we had Eddie, the awareness of the game was something that he changed for me, Shota Horie, and all of the other players. We really had a low level of awareness of the game before he joined us and he opened up our eyes to get more eyes onto the many aspects of the game.

“That raised the awareness of the game and helped us to play against all those stronger houses. That was one of the key moments. As for the popularity of rugby after 2015 when we won against South Africa, I felt that people’s attitude to us and also the game of rugby in Japan changed.

“After that game, everyone looked up to us and attention was given to each moment of our game. After that, I felt people really quickly knew about rugby more and more. In the past, it was a very rare occasion for us to see kids with an oval ball or kids and families with jerseys and come to the stadium. Now we can see all these people coming to the stadium when Japan play. That is a very happy thing for us to see.”

Tanaka’s career turned out beautifully, but he was the fortunate one of the five debut-makers in that facile 114-6 win 16 years ago. Two others managed just three-cap careers, another had six games and while the 35-cap Shaun Webb can be considered a success, Tanaka knocked it out of the park despite standing at just 5ft 5ins and weighing a featherlight 75kg.

Tanaka Toner rugby size differenceIreland’s Devin Toner with Fumiaki Tanaka in 2017 (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

His 75 appearances, which included selection for three World Cups, was a lavish involvement that culminated in the 2019 pool wins over Ireland and Scotland before losing out to the Springboks in the last eight.

“With my understanding of the game, the small size was something that never held me back. So many other small players have played; the likes of Cheslin Kolbe are stars even though they have got very small-sized bodies.

“Even though you are small, if you make the best effort for yourself to understand the game that is going to be your weapon. I couldn’t do that by myself, I was always asking for my teammates, they were like a family and I had always support from them.

“I couldn’t knock over a big-size player by myself, but there were always teammates who could join me in the tackle. There was always someone who could help me in what I wanted to do. It was not only about me. It was the team.”

Aside from representing Japan, Tanaka played for a half-dozen clubs. Which was his favourite? “The Highlanders. I played with them for a while. They are always good to watch.”

Tanaka Green Rockets final season
Fumiaki Tanaka in action with NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

And his toughest opposition? “The hardest teams were South Africa and New Zealand. Even though we could be good performers, sometimes we couldn’t do anything we wanted to do. Individual players were also great for those two teams.”

The Springboks would surely say the same of Tanaka given how the 2015 Brighton shock fired up the sport in the Far East. “That game against South Africa was the moment Japan rugby really changed for us and the fans. That was a big moment in my lifetime, the best game for me. I made a lot of mistakes in that game but we still won.”

His boots hung up, it’s now about the future for the diminutive but massive-hearted character. “The first reaction from the people surrounding me after I announced my retirement was really warm and they all said nice words to me.

“They of course celebrated what I did during my career but were also expecting me to keep doing something for rugby after my retirement as a player. That was the reaction to my retirement. I am going be a coach for the NEC academy team and in the long term future, I’d to learn more about coaching and would ultimately like to be the head coach of the Japan national team.

“When I was with Eddie as a player, every day was a chance to learn something from him and his way of thinking. His awareness of the game was something really valuable for me as a player. It taught me there were some things I could improve more.

“But it wasn’t only about him. There were so many other good coaches, including Jamie Joseph. What I would like to do is keep open those connections so I can work with these coaches and be a good coach as well. That is what I’m thinking.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Barry 39 minutes ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

First international since bottling a world cup final, so bound to be a hangover. A new, ultra hyped coach and a squad of players not rested up from finishing up their farmers league commitments. Not a bad time to be playing the AB’s.

344 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 1 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

As a neutral, I think this will be a great series with a young English team trying to make some history and a new ABs coach under pressure to make them “invincible” once again especially as majority of the NZ public see him as the messiah coming to save the day. Having said all that I wouldn’t be surprised if NZ end up 2-0 at the end of it all. The Poms will see 1-1 as a successful tour and as I’ve said before I’d love to see Razor squirm once the media applies some pressure if the ABs were to lose the 1st test😬

344 Go to comments
C
Courtney 1 hours ago
'I need to get better': Emma Sing using England snub as motivation for PWR final

Sing has been solid and reliable for GH-P for over 2 seasons now, she is brilliant but not spectacular, I would always have her in the squad. Although she will probably finish the season as the top points scorer in PWR, and I get that it is an area of concern for the Roses but they rarely go for the posts and there will only be a couple of games per year where conversions matter.

2 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Battle of the 10s: Plummer’s praise for ‘freakish’ rival Damian McKenzie

He’s the 3rd best 10 in the country right now, they should pick him. Doesn’t have the X factor we’re used to, but a calm head that gets a team in the right parts of the field isn’t a liability either.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Battle of the 10s: Plummer’s praise for ‘freakish’ rival Damian McKenzie

Plummer has been very good and gotten better and better. He is clearly preferred over Perofeta, and he has probably leapfrogged Cameron too as an outside chance for the 3rd 10 if they choose one for the ABs squad.

2 Go to comments
B
Brian 4 hours ago
Wales’ Jasmine Joyce set to represent Team GB at third Olympic Games

The GB 7s underperform based on the players they have. I don’t think they lack speed, they get out-muscled in the contest for the ball. I also understand that they get very little time together as a squad. Let’s hope they can exceed expectations in Paris.

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 4 hours ago
Brumbies the best team in Australia but still nothing to show for it

best of a bad bunch ho hum

9 Go to comments
B
Brian 4 hours ago
New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

I think the season goes on too long anyway and this is a good move. Intrigued by the pre-season regional competition. I also think that playing during the WXV is the right call and will give more game time to up and coming players. It may also help briefly level out the competition for the teams lower down the table. Pleased that it is recognised that the Red Roses should have every assistance to lift the RWC in a rare home tournament. It will also help the other home nations plus Canada and USA who have a number of players in the PWR.

2 Go to comments
B
Bill 4 hours ago
Brumbies the best team in Australia but still nothing to show for it

Brett you can’t drop the ball from the kickoff 3 times in first 15 mins and expect to win. I get the first one, nerves bit tight, but the next 2 . My advice to the Brumbies go and hire out Eden Park for a couple of pre season games, once you win a couple there you’ll be fine

9 Go to comments
B
Brian 5 hours ago
'I need to get better': Emma Sing using England snub as motivation for PWR final

It must be tough for Sing, she is a very good full back but the brilliance of Ellie Kildunne means she rarely gets a look in. On top of that I suspect that Abby Dow is considered no2 full back. What really surprised me is that Venner got some sort of contract while Sing got nothing. She would be much in demand in most other nations, especially as she is probably the no1 place kicker in the world.

2 Go to comments
K
Kelvin 5 hours ago
South Africa vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Can we watch the game on rugbytvpass

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
Brumbies the best team in Australia but still nothing to show for it

If it’s any consolation to the Brumbies, I see them having the dubious honour of losing a semi final to the eventual champions.

9 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
Brumbies the best team in Australia but still nothing to show for it

The Brumbies have been the strongest side in Australia for a long time and that was down to their forwards and set piece which has always been good and has always been able to dominate their Australian counterparts. This year the lack of maul tries and also the lack of a stable scrum has been a real problem which was also something Nick alluded to in his article this week about the creaking brumbies tight five. Home advantage is key as you say and the Brumbies must find a way to score more bonus points. If the Brumbies are really serious about winning a title they need to do what Kiwi sides at the top do. They need to smash every Aus side with a bonus point at home while claiming losing bonus points in every game they lose and denying their rivals bonus points. In their 3 losses in NZ this year they were smashed. They only scored 60 tries which is middle of the road, their scrum came in at 73% which was one of the worst in the comp, tackle success at just 83% which was right at the bottom and in terms of metres, clean breaks, carries, offloads and rucks built they were in the middle plus they had the most yellows. They basically were just not dominant enough wile they can improve their discipline. They excelled at kicking and won plenty of lineout ball plus their rucks were secure at 97%. Not sure about turnovers but they weren’t bad there. They just need to be more clinical and give away less and they will give themselves the best chance to win the title.

9 Go to comments
J
Jen 6 hours ago
What to watch in men’s rugby: England reunion in Japan, race to Paris 2024

The navigation on Rugbypass TV is a shambles - it’s so hard to find anything.

2 Go to comments
D
Don M 6 hours ago
Brumbies the best team in Australia but still nothing to show for it

Fair overview Brett. Not sure where they go to from here. Obviously they need more grunt up front. Some key guys leaving. A bit of ‘cool, calm and collected’ missing at key moments against the Blues. Why? I think that made a difference.

9 Go to comments
J
Jon 6 hours ago
Carter Gordon's defection makes little difference to the Wallabies in 2024

“I’m excited with the direction that rugby league is taking and the positive feeling around the game,” What direction is this? Expansion? It’s a smart call by Carter, he is not a rugby 5eight but he could be a great league 5eight. If his two years go well the expansion clubs will looking to offer much bigger paydays to such players. Have to think RA low balled him. Supply and demand. He’d at least be worth 350-400k in union for abench role, surely? Now RA can both save a bunch of money and retain more players. You have to look at the positives, even if we all want Australia to all their top talent like the Meafou’s, Hansens, Lynaghs.

10 Go to comments
N
Nick 7 hours ago
Carter Gordon's defection makes little difference to the Wallabies in 2024

Sorry john but a strong disagree on this one from your usual high standards. Carter is a quality player and clear 2nd in line for the 10 jersey. 10 is also not a position of depth for australia. Having 3-4 players all on even pegging doesn’t mean we have depth, it means we have 3-4 inexperienced players that aren’t ready for the step up - just ask rennie who had to send an SOS to Foley and Quade. If noah gets injured, we are up a creek without a paddle imo. Noah and Carter are the only international level 10s we currently have with donaldson yet to prove he is a 10 and tane, lynagh and HMP much too young. Carter should’ve been supported in a move to the reds where he would start at 10 and lynagh off the bench. Creighton is off to japan and JOC is on the way out, even the reds don’t have great depth at 10. The question is how come gordon was treated so poorly over a 2 year period that going to the wooden spoon titans was an improvement for him!? I really don’t think much more than an arm around his shoulders from the likes of waugh and schmidt at some point during the year might have been enough to keep him in union. What a waste indeed but don’t bundle it on carter, put it on RA.

10 Go to comments
J
Jmann 9 hours ago
First Wallabies squad of the year named with a baker's dozen of uncapped talent

It is absurd that an ex-All Black is playing for Australia. International rules around who can play are a nonsense.

16 Go to comments
j
john 9 hours ago
First Wallabies squad of the year named with a baker's dozen of uncapped talent

If you didn’t think Schmidt was out to sabotage the Wallabies then Beale’s selection just proves you are wrong. And here we go again with a kiwi Wallaby coach only selecting one 7 so he can run him in to the ground like Deans did with Pocock, so they are not a threat to the All Blacks . We have seen all this before. It’s boring.

16 Go to comments
j
john 9 hours ago
Carter Gordon's defection makes little difference to the Wallabies in 2024

Carter Gordon is the best prospect at 10 we have by a long shot. It’s a disaster for Australian rugby. As is Rodda leaving. As is Kurtley Beale being part of the Wallaby squad. I told you kiwi coaches set out to sabotage the Wallabies and here you have it in black and white. Beale, ffs.

10 Go to comments
