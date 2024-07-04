Select Edition

World Rugby U20 Championship

Four World Rugby U20 Championship match day two talking points

By Liam Heagney
New Zealand and Wales emerge from the tunnel in Athlone last Saturday (Photo by Thinus Maritz/World Rugby)

Buckle up for more fireworks at the World Rugby U20 Championship. Thursday’s match day two programme is poised to be electric with Ireland-Georgia, France-New Zealand and South Africa-Argentina scheduled to play in Stellenbosch, while across in Athlone the matches are Wales-Spain, England-Fiji and Australia-Italy.

It’s the sort of programme that should have rugby fans having two gadgets on the go at the same time so that none of the action is missed as it happens. RugbyPass TV will be streaming all games live and for free in countries that don’t have an exclusive local broadcaster deal – click here to sign up/log in.

RugbyPass published its day two match-by-match guide on Wednesday, listing all the teams, the number of changes, and predicting the outcome of the matches – click here to check out the selected teams.

Before the action gets started at 2pm local time in South Africa, with the other kick-offs timed for 4:30pm and 7pm, here are the RugbyPass talking points:

The six/two bench
Not long after the Springboks confirmed in Pretoria on Tuesday they had opted for a six-two forwards/backs split on their bench was Junior Boks coach Bafana Nhleko mirroring the tactic by also going six/two with his bench for the U20s clash with Argentina.

The Junior Boks went with a five/three divide for their opening-round win over Fiji but the physicality of the Argies left Nhleko convinced his team would be best served by having an additional reserve forward for round two.

A narrow two-point win on the Gold Coast in May in the maiden U20s Rugby Championship fed into the South African coach’s thinking, as did how well Argentina initially coped with England last Saturday in Athlone before falling away to lose 20-41.

South Africa aren’t the only round two team going with the six/two bench as Italy have also selected that way. However, the 10 other teams, including the Argies who are taking on the Junior Boks, have stuck with the traditional five-three divide and it will be interesting to see how Nkleko manages his reverse backs.

Mention of South African backs, Michail Damon is marked absent after he was stretchered off in the 71st minute of the win over Fiji.

He got his head in the wrong place for the tackle and while that type of collision is never nice to see, replacement Fijian prop Luke Nasau deserved kudos for the way he stopped playing and went on the ground to assist Damon before medical help arrived. Very well played by the Pacific Islander.   

The standout clash
All the match day two games have their intrigue but the meeting of France, the reigning World Rugby U20 Championship champions, and New Zealand, recent winners of the first U20 Rugby Championship, is the standout clash of the day.

The French endured a forgettable Six Nations, losing all three of their home matches to Ireland, Italy and England, and while they got their Championship off to a comfortable win over minnows Spain last Saturday in Cape Town, facing the Baby Blacks in Stellenbosch is the fixture that will determine whether their attempt to win a fourth successive age-grade World Cup is realistic or not.

They were defeated 31-45 by England last March and their round two Championship starting XV is very different with just seven repeat starters from that Six Nations loss in Pau 16 weeks ago.

Two of the front row, loosehead Lino Julien and hooker Barnabe Massa, back-rowers Joe Quere Kara and Mathis Castro-Ferreira, half-backs Leo Carbonneau and Hugo Reus, and left wing Mathis Ferte are the retained names.

The performance of Castro-Ferreira will be of great curiosity. It was Sunday when he got to Cape Town having delayed his arrival due to Toulouse being involved in last Friday’s Top 14 final, and his head-to-head at No8 with Mosese Bason looks very tasty.

While they are reigning TRC champs, it’s also a massive fixture for the credibility of New Zealand age-grade rugby as it was round two in Paarl last year where they were blown away 14-35 by the French, going on to finish a derisory seventh in the Championship.

From rotation to enforced changes
The five-day turnaround between games is a massive factor at the tournament and some teams have opted to get their rotation done early in the hope of having key players in tip-top shape for later on. England have changed 12 of their starting XV for round two, Wales 10, Italy nine and Ireland seven.

The Junior Wallabies, though, with six changes can’t be said to be rotating their line-up. Incredibly they lost four players through injury following last Saturday’s hard-fought win over Georgia, a massive casualty toll.

There was no pattern to the ailments, respective leg, knee and rib issues sustained in the match respectively ruling out Jack Barrett, Tevita Alatini and Ben Di Staso, and Hwi Sharples also failed to tog out after being named on the bench due to a hamstring problem.

That left coach Nathan Grey scrambling to fly in a quartet of Waratahs from Sydney and two of them, prop Nathaniel Tiitii and scrum-half Billy Dickens, have been named on the bench versus the Italians, while their team is also short the suspended Harvey Cordukes following his red card. 

While we hope the jet lag doesn’t hamper the benching duo, the change-up in the Aussie squad is a sharp reminder of how things can alter very quickly at a tournament where strength in depth is huge.

The double-jobbing refs
Praise for the match officials is always something hard won in rugby, which is a pity given the long hours that go in from them trying to make correct decisions as many times as possible.

Luke Pearce, for instance, has been busy in the referee’s department at the U20s tournament in Cape Town making sure he has his homework done before flying north to take charge of Saturday’s much-hyped South Africa versus Ireland Test match in Pretoria.   

One aspect of the U20s that will have escaped everyone but the eagle-eyed rugby anorak is that the assistant referees are double jobbing on match days. For instance, Reuben Keane acted as assistant referee last Saturday for the 4:30pm Ireland-Italy kick-off and remained on the touchline for the 7pm South Africa-Fiji meeting.

The same happened in Athlone with Sam Grove-White assisting in two successive matches, the England-Argentina opener and then the following Australia-Georgia clash.     

Match day two will see some more touchline doubling up with Federico Vedovelli pencilled in to assist at games two and three and Morne Ferreira doing games one and two in Stellenbosch, while Neheun Jauri Rivero is assisting for games two and three in Athlone.

The 160-minute duty doesn’t end there as several people working in TMO/Bunker are also covering two matches, while the three performance reviewers also have two games each. That’s a busy workload, to say the least.  

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chesterfield 52 minutes ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

His record as an All Black is not good enough to warrant the change to the eligibility rules. G Fox winning percentage 90% average over 10 points per game DW Carter winning percentage 88% average over 10 points per game AR Hewson winning percentage 84% average over 10 per game AW Cruden winning percentage 88% CJ Spencer winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game DB Clarke winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game R Mounga winning percentage 70% average 8.3 points per game. Time to move on.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Great win boys 🖤🇳🇿

1 Go to comments
D
Daniel 1 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

Please, both sets of fans, ignore this writer. He’s trying to stir up shit.

37 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Is a bit of trash talking, 💩 stirring, good for the game? Or should we all mind our Ps and Qs? Sure drives a bit of attention (eyes and money) towards the matches. Who actually cares who gets offended by who said what? I’m sure the boys will share a beer and have a braai - and the world will keep turning.

17 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Exciting squad and a great chance for Casey. The 9/10 axis could be very interesting with both teams. Boks’ have the test experience and Ireland’s have the better age profile and experience of regular playing at club level. Baptism of fire for Osborne. Thought Henshaw might get the nod at 15 if only to allow Ringrose to start in the centre.

5 Go to comments
c
carlos 2 hours ago
New Argentina era begins with 9 changes from World Cup bronze line-up

Unless Gonzalez is injured, it is simply malpractice to exclude him. Probably the best back rower in the English league last season, selected by the players as best player of the team. Oh, again, Santiago Carreras only “plays” fly half for the Pumas. A huge mystery. Sadly, the team doesn’t look too promising.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Didn’t bother reading after “Best in World” click bait title. Its a copy from an Irish Times article more or less anyway.

5 Go to comments
t
tim 3 hours ago
Gloucester CEO pens open letter addressing George Skivington future

As much as i understand the CEO making this statement it says everything about where Glos are as a club. We should never be in a position to have to explain how poor the team has been. Money or lack of it greatly hampers Glos BUT the components of the team should still be winning more games. So is it the players not performing or the Coaches?

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

“Craig Casey has got the not to start in the No.9 jersey” Looks like Murray “got the not”, whereas Casey got the nod. Interesting call on fullback. That will certainly get some attention from the SA coaching team over the next 24 hours.

5 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Feels like a tough assignment without JGP doesn’t it… Boks usually play close matches of late though.

5 Go to comments
m
martin 3 hours ago
Georgia U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

close today Men , but the Job is done , very well done Fair play delighted

2 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

What an utter a…hole. Someone who has spent his career trying to convince people that he’s world class when, in fact, he is/was never more than average. Vastly overrated (mainly by himself). Put that alongside the fact that he has now been given a ‘new lease of life’ by Montpellier, who themselves are run by someone with far more money than rugby acumen and only squeaked through a play off to stay in Top14. The two are well suited to each other.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 4 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

As a proud South African I feel Rassie has gone too far (again). There is NO need for this silliness. I’ve never had a problem with Ireland and their coaching staff. Gatland and his BIL were massively disrespectful to South Africa but I don’t see even a modicum of that disrespect from the Irish camp. I have respected for the Irish fans (best in the world along with the Scots IMO) and for this Irish team. Putting this out there - Rassie doesn’t speak for me and any of my Bok supporting mates. Personally feel like this will be a shared series. Play hard but fair. May the best team win.

37 Go to comments
J
Johann 4 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Boys, Ireland play brutal, thuggish rugby at times ask Bismarck about BOD’s tackle and O’Mahony knows how to tickle where there's an itch. But I have been to Ireland and they are not an arrogant people. Usually diminutive in their language for a reason. As a South African I can tell you our camp has been verbose and I think for the most part the cultural nuance of “See you in the final” is lost on South Africans that don't believe it to be “Best of luck”. I think the boys from the Emerald Isle have plenty to cry about in their own history of division and loss. They find another grear against the English from that place. We Pride ourselves on the same. Motive to win. Problem is Messer's O’Connel and Farrel have been silent and we have fed that beast. No shots coming from Ireland. Zero. And for all the talk about their URC loss in the Semi, they took a leaf from Glasgow that spoke no evil, went hush and pitched on game day. We are going to get a shock and I expect a vastly explosive Ireland. Our boys are too playful and bantery since Brown is Rassie's bro’. We are at risk of losing our steel. Finally, let's not forget Leicester are breathing fire and smarting from their loss and have another look at the same patch of green. Also Jacques Nienaber's intellectual capital will help Ireland. I am rooting for SA, but I think we are feeding the Irish beast with gamesmanship that is not working for us but rather against us.

17 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Amusing how much utter 💩 Rassie spews now to soothe his thickos in SA. He knew he’d never get away with at Munster - they know too much about the sport to put up with that display.

17 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

“But you guys were a bit full of yourselves. You were a bit windgat, you know, and now you see…” Munster and Ireland provide Erasmus and de Allende with warm welcomes for many years. We get repaid by lies and insults. Honestly, can’t stand playing SA. Thoroughly unpleasant, hateful experience. Seems to be targetting Bundi Aki with a cheap shot in this video. Let’s do our best to take these arrogant gits down a peg and get out of there. Hopefully, won’t have to deal with their arrogance for another year.

17 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Gotta love Rassie🤣

17 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

No. England should not try and ‘chisel respect’ out of NZ. The attitude they should go in with is the one Woodward displayed to Aussies and Kiwis. When they started sledging him and the team, he made it perfectly clear that he couldn’t give a rat’s wobbly bits whether they ‘respected’ England or not. It’s why they hated him so much - and why he won a RWC. You think Rassie cares what the English think of him? England, also, have not yet ‘arrived somewhere meaningful.’ They’re about 7 games into the journey.

6 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

😂🤣😂🤣 Yes, it must be difficult for those self-effacing, humble, Saffas hearing others being ‘full of themselves.’

17 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 5 hours ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

He will be back in time for WC

4 Go to comments
