Fiji name team to play the All Blacks - Nadolo, Botia and Nakarawa start

    Fiji Head Coach Vern Cotter has named his 23-man Flying Fijian team to take on the All Black this weekend in Dunedin.

    The game – which is being streamed in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the Middle East on RugbyPass – will a plethora of stars who are plying their trade in the Northern Hemisphere.

    “Leone Nakarawa coming back in the team has helped cohesion in the lineout and lineout calling as he brings experience,” said Cotter.

    “We will need leadership and the forwards will have to be very good because we have to protect Simione Kuruvoli who is only having his second game with Fiji against the All Blacks and his opponent is Aron Smith, so it will be a great day for him, therefore, the forwards must be strong to protect him.

    “Eroni Sau has trained very well and he has fitted in quickly. He has impressed us and had a very good season with Edinburgh so his continuing that form, Nemani has had a big season with Leicester with Kini Murimurivalu and Waisea Nayacalevu has also had a good season.”

    “We have been happy with the preparation, that hasn’t been ideal but when we see what’s happening in Fiji, we just want to play well and hopefully we will lift spirits on the island.

    “It’s cold in Dunedin but we will play under-covered roof, will be a dry ball game which suits us and we are going to play Fijian rugby which suits us and in which we good at” said Cotter.

    FLYING FIJIANS VS NEW ZEALAND
    1. Peni Ravai
    2. Samuel Matavesi
    3. Mesake Doge
    4. Temo Mayanavanua
    5. Leone Nakarawa
    6. Johnny Dyer
    7. Mesulame Kunavula
    8. Albert Tuisue
    9. Simione Kuruvoli
    10. Ben Volavola
    11. Nemani Nadolo
    12. Levani Botia {c}
    13. Waisea Nayacalevu
    14. Eroni Sau
    15. Kini Murimurivalu

    REPLACEMENTS: 
    16. Peni Narisia *
    17. Haereiti Hetet
    18. Leeroy Atalifo
    19. Tevita Ratuva
    20. Peceli Yato
    21. Setareki Tuicuvu
    22. Eneriko Buliruarua *
    23. Manasa Mataele *

    *denotes uncapped players

