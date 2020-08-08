7:43pm, 08 August 2020

The lifeless Waratahs sprung to life last night at the SCG racing to a 38-0 lead after 35-minutes to bury the Queensland Reds early in a heap of misery.

The underperforming Tahs had many question marks, none as big as whether Michael Hooper would be able to retain his Wallabies captaincy and number 7 jersey under Dave Rennie with the impressive form of the other loose forwards in the competition.

The Reds had Super Rugby AU’s hottest back row, with Liam Wright, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson all putting their hands up to become Wallaby debutants this season.

Michael Hooper to captain the Waratahs against the Reds at the SCG. Rob Simmons failing his fitness test against his former state. Timing his run to keep the Wallabies captaincy? — Christy Doran (@ChristypDoran) August 7, 2020

Wright and McReight were first and second respectively in the competition in turnovers won, and had embarrassed the Waratahs back row earlier this season at Suncorp.

The Reds trio won the turnover battle 4-0 in Brisbane over Hooper and his fellow Waratahs loose forwards in a 32-26 Queensland victory.

However, it was an inspired performance by Michael Hooper last night to lead his side to dominant victory over the Reds.

Fans noticed just how visibly happy the Wallabies captain was and how much it meant to the Waratahs to see Hooper have such influence in the game, rushing to support the captain after securing a turnover.

The Wallaby captain also had an inspiring moment to chase down Reds centre Hunter Paisami to save his side a try on the stroke of halftime, before getting up for a second effort to disrupt the halfback and force an error.

Michael Hooper hasn’t looked this happy on a rugby pitch since the Wallabies thrashing of New Zealand in Perth last year. Tonight he seemed to relish the contest, the niggle and every little win that came his way. Great to see!#WARvRED #SuperRugbyAU — Mitch PW (@mitchell_pw) August 8, 2020

Hooper putting an audition for the ages for the Wallaby shirt #WARvRED — Matt Parker (@zoonmattau) August 8, 2020

Good to see Hooper & Dempsey et al lift tonight to media inspired threats to their positions. The cream always rises to the top.

#WARvRED — Observer (@rugby_whisperer) August 8, 2020

Hooper desperation to close the half! Hooper 100 Wright 0. #WARvRED — Justin Wills (@rugbyaus1) August 8, 2020

A well deserved early mark for Michael Hooper. The guy outworks everyone on the field every week. #WARvRED — Adrian Shuter (@AdrianShuter) August 8, 2020

Hooper is just class. Clearly the boys have watched a few pump up videos this week #WARvRED — Hamish Cole (@HamishCole4) August 8, 2020

How good. Tahs come from everywhere to push and shove Reds and celebrate after a Hooper turnover. They are firing. #WARvRED — Ben Kimber (@benkimber) August 8, 2020

Hooper’s performance will boost his stock for the time being but even in a losing side his opposite Liam Wright did himself no harm.

Aside from his industrious work around the park winning three turnovers, Wright towers over Hooper in height and was the Reds top line out option with five takes. He also completed 9/9 tackles at a 100% completion rate.

A major criticism of the Pocock-Hooper duel selection by the Wallabies in recent years is it robbed them of a legitimate back row line out option, with Hooper used in a makeshift fashion towards the front.

In all areas, Wright has played statically better than Hooper with a tackle completion of 94% versus Hooper’s 87%, while making dominant hits at higher rate 22% versus 20%.

The Reds open side has a competition leading 12 turnovers won compared to Hooper’s 6, primarily due to also being a threat at line out time where he has won 5 steals.

Wright is the Reds top line out target, with the third most takes in the competition.

Hooper may have won the battle this time but time will tell whether he has lost the war for the Wallabies number 7 jersey.