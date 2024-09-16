Fabio Ongaro to stay at Benetton

Benetton have confirmed that Fabio Ongaro will be staying on as scrum coach until 2026.

Ongaro has been part of Benetton’s coaching setup since 2016 and will continue to guide the forwards and the scrum.

Ongaro began his rugby career with Casale before joining Benetton Rugby in 1998. During his time as a player he helped the team win the Scudetto five times along with an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup. After playing abroad with Saracens in the English Premiership for four seasons Ongaro returned to Italy to play for Aironi from 2010 to 2012.

On the international stage Ongaro earned 81 caps for Italy between 2000 and 2012 playing in multiple Six Nations tournaments and three Rugby World Cups. He then moved into coaching joining Benetton in 2016 after a stint with Zebre and working with the Japanese national team.

“I am happy to extend my contract for another two seasons and I thank the club for the demonstration of trust,” said Fabio Ongaro. “We embarked on this path 8 years ago, demonstrating constant growth. And it is precisely with this awareness that we look to the future, certain that it will be necessary to continue working to improve and achieve ever higher standards”

During his time with Benetton Rugby Ongaro has been part of the team’s notable successes including reaching the Guinness PRO14 Final Series winning the Rainbow Cup and helping the team reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2023.

General manager Antonio Pavanello said of the news: “Satisfied with what we have done in recent years, we are happy to confirm Fabio at the helm of our scrum for the next two years. This renewal reflects our confidence in his work and the desire to continue with continuity on the path of growth undertaken to make this decisive phase of the game one of our strengths.”

