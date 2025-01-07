Ex-England prop Perry Freshwater lines up new Top 14 role – report

Former England prop Perry Freshwater will be on the move in the Top 14 at the end of this season, with a French media story claiming he will swap Perpignan for a stint with Paul Gustard’s Stade Francais.

ADVERTISEMENT

L’Equipe have reported that scrum coach Freshwater, the ex-Leicester front-rower who won the 2009 Top 14 with Perpignan as a player, is poised to leave the Catalan club for a Parisian adventure.

Freshwater, who debuted for England in 2005, began his post-playing career helping English-speaking players to settle at Perpignan but has been in charge of the club’s scrum since 2016. That will change, though, next summer.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reflects on the last three weeks of horror losses Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reflects on the last three weeks of horror losses

A L’Equipe report read: “Stade Francais has a reinforcement for its staff for next season. According to our information, the Parisian club has reached an agreement with the English technician, Perry Freshwater (51 years old).

“The former England prop will bring his knowledge of the scrum, as he has done in Perpignan since 2016 following his playing career.

Top 14 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Bordeaux 14 11 3 0 50 2 Toulouse 14 9 4 1 47 3 Toulon 14 9 5 0 43 4 Clermont 14 8 6 0 38 5 Bayonne 14 9 5 0 38 6 La Rochelle 14 8 6 0 36 7 Montpellier 14 7 7 0 34 8 Castres 14 7 7 0 31 9 Racing 92 14 5 8 1 26 10 Lyon 14 5 7 2 26 11 Pau 14 5 9 0 25 12 Perpignan 14 5 9 0 24 13 Stade Francais 14 5 9 0 23 14 Vannes 14 3 11 0 16

“Freshwater recently confirmed his departure to his management after reaching an agreement with Stade Francais. The latter also announced on Monday the recruitment of Mathieu Blin as a consultant until the end of the season to take care of the scrum before the arrival of Freshwater.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After reaching last season’s semi-final with a second place finish, Stade have been in free fall this season and last weekend’s 19-46 home loss to leaders Bordeaux left them 13th in the 14-team league.