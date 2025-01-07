Northern Edition

TOP 14

Jeremy Davidson steps away from Castres head coach role

Castres Olympique's Jeremy Davidson looks on versus Munster in December (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Castres have brought forward their planned end-of-season changing of the guard, installing Xavier Sadourny as head coach with immediate effect and allowing Jeremy Davidson to ’move upstairs’ for the final months of his time at the club.

Irishman Davidson had been told earlier this season that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Castres defeated Pau 24-19 at home last Saturday to consolidate eighth place in the Top 14, but the win was followed on Sunday by confirmation that the club was bringing forward its head coach change and that Sadourny would be in charge for next weekend’s home game versus the Bulls in the Investec Champions Cup.

A club website statement read: “At his request, Jeremy Davidson will occupy a new, more transversal role until the end of the season, that of advisor to the president, Pierre-Yves Revol, for the club’s sports development.

“For his part, our president highlighted Jeremy’s significant contribution to the club’s sports policy since his arrival and therefore acceded to his wish to take a step back from the field.”

“Xavier Sadourny is therefore taking on the responsibility of head coach a few months early,” explained Davidson. I preferred that Xavier have all the responsibilities from now on so that everything runs more smoothly, so that he can prepare for the future now.

“Xavier knows that he can count on me if needed. I have a special attachment to this club and I will finish my mission here with total commitment.”

Latest Features

LONG READ

Money not everything in Toulouse ‘paradise’ as rivals try to rein in champions

Rivals may be envious of Toulouse's budget but the French and European champions' success is not just about money.

LONG READ

Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Having undergone a French makeover at Toulon, the powerhouse back could be the ideal candidate at outside centre.

LONG READ

How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

Concentrating talent across a quartet of franchises could bolster Australian rugby from the ground up.

TRENDING
TRENDING Steve Hansen endures worst start to a season despite All Blacks SOS Steve Hansen endures worst start to a season despite All Blacks SOS
Search