Ex-England lock David Ribbans named Toulon captain in role reversal

Former England second-row David Ribbans has been named Toulon captain for the upcoming season alongside former France skipper Charles Ollivon.

The 28-year-old has not even spent a year at the Top 14 outfit yet having joined after the 2023 World Cup, but found himself captaining his new side not long after arriving at the Stade Mayol last season. He has now officially been given the role alongside Ollivon, who captained Les Bleus between 2020 and 2021.

Life on the Cote d’Azur has started swimmingly for the ten-cap England international, who was rewarded with a two-year contract extension in June that will run until 2028- effectively putting an end to his international career.

Ribbans will be reunited with two of his former England teammates Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam this season. Ribbans and Ludlam were also Northampton Saints teammates for six years before the lock’s exit.

In a reversal of roles in France, Ludlam will now serve under Ribbans having previously been his captain at Franklin’s Gardens.

The English duo headline an extensive list of signings by the three-time European champions over the summer.

Toulon have a tricky start to their Top 14 season with a trip to the Stade Marcel de Flandre on Sunday to face La Rochelle. The match will be a replay of last season’s semi-final qualifier, which Ronan O’Gara’s side won.

