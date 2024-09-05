Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Today
23:00
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:15
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
TOP 14

Ex-England lock David Ribbans named Toulon captain in role reversal

By Josh Raisey
Toulon's South African lock David Ribbans reacts during to the French Top 14 rugby union match between Rugby Club Toulonnais (Toulon) and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stade Mayol in Toulon, south-eastern France on June 2, 2024. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Former England second-row David Ribbans has been named Toulon captain for the upcoming season alongside former France skipper Charles Ollivon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old has not even spent a year at the Top 14 outfit yet having joined after the 2023 World Cup, but found himself captaining his new side not long after arriving at the Stade Mayol last season. He has now officially been given the role alongside Ollivon, who captained Les Bleus between 2020 and 2021.

Life on the Cote d’Azur has started swimmingly for the ten-cap England international, who was rewarded with a two-year contract extension in June that will run until 2028- effectively putting an end to his international career.

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Ribbans will be reunited with two of his former England teammates Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam this season. Ribbans and Ludlam were also Northampton Saints teammates for six years before the lock’s exit.

In a reversal of roles in France, Ludlam will now serve under Ribbans having previously been his captain at Franklin’s Gardens.

Fixture
Top 14
La Rochelle
11:00
8 Sep 24
Toulon
All Stats and Data

The English duo headline an extensive list of signings by the three-time European champions over the summer.

Toulon have a tricky start to their Top 14 season with a trip to the Stade Marcel de Flandre on Sunday to face La Rochelle. The match will be a replay of last season’s semi-final qualifier, which Ronan O’Gara’s side won.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Fissler Extra: Danny Care's future in focus as Ben Youngs takes new job

Veteran Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care is getting ready for his 20th season in professional rugby, but don’t rule him out of continuing to play until 2026 as he continues to defy Old Father Time and the ageing process.

Read Now

 

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

3

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

4

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

5

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

6

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

7

URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

8

Assistant coach’s blunt update on Dalton Papali’i’s injury status

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

FEATURE

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

The might of the South African team has been sorely missed from Super Rugby and the All Blacks are struggling to replicate their power

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 11 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

I think Wallace Sititi will be a World Class Flanker/No 8 Star!


Hopefully he takes his chance in Cape Town. He remains very cool under pressure.


Have a look at one of the best ever WRC Tries scored by his father for Samoa V England in 2003. "Seno Sititi scores stunner in RWC 2003"

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

so in short you hate blackadder & love sotutu, good for you

48 Go to comments
J
JK 15 minutes ago
Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

6 Go to comments
T
TT 19 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

1st, after BB & Mr mouth TJ performance, demotion a given.


2nd, Biggest bombshell ... the star performer, attack & defense [especially high ball], Clarke is injured / not available. Bok will be relieved.

 

But 3rd, is that a joke?  Blackadder is injured?? Again!  1st all the best, get mended. 2nd, Sorry but no team can maintain consistent performance with players of his endless unavailability due to injury. It must be about 10% availability with Blackadder. Sorry, end it, Gotta go. At least til there’s a whole season back in NPC & SR without injury.  


Re Blackadder, time to stop operating in this  pretend player fantasy that Mr 66% Razor & Ryan are. Bring on the top SR loosie performer, Sotutu , with his massive performance advantages. Yes iron out his few small wrinkles ie penalties & tackle height (you’re coaches Mr 66%’s Razor & Ryan??...can develop players??).

48 Go to comments
M
Md1991 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

The all blacks seem to be the only international team that struggles with tackle height these days. I’d think it would be a pretty high priority to get right but they don’t seem to be able to do that…

It’s just easier to moan after the fact and have an excuse for losing.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

I think that was meant to be "against the Boks". He can't handle our forwards - Twickenham mauling saw him receive a yellow, WC final was red, last weekend SHOULD have been another card.. yellow no doubt upgraded to a red.. so lets see how he goes this weekend.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

But we do understand prejudice. We live with it and we can recognise it when we see it.

75 Go to comments
B
BM 26 minutes ago
Argentina vs Australia | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

THESE TWO NOT NAMING !!

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

It must be terribly frustrating to know that the world is against you.

75 Go to comments
d
dk 28 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

You've also got to root for him given his cancer battle as well. Seems a hell of a bloke.

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 28 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Never used hyperbole yourself I take it. Everything you say is to be taken at strictly gramatical English value, and you are ducking the issue. He is still the worst tackler in international rugby and I still believe he is due for a card soon not because he's dirty or a cheat but his technique clearly has escaped coaching. Now you can comment if you would like to contribute something meaningful.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yeh, struggling without much support for Harbour I think but lets see how he deals with it!

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 31 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

You really are a muppet. But I do understand your posts come from a deep distress and anxiety. Sympathy mate - there are a lot of Saffers like you too. Don't say anything bad about SA or they'll bring up some completely irrelevant statement. I am not saying Cane is bad or a cheat or dirty I am saying he has a terrible tackle technique which has earned him an unenviable reputation.

75 Go to comments
P
PR 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Tell me you haven't just made a joke about necklacing.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Don't be a muppet. WTF has that got to do with Cane's cards. I am not saying he is dirty - he doesn't do it on purpose. He just has a terrible tackle technique. He is a liability to NZ and he will get sent off again soon according to the stats. You should try not to take things so personally I am stating an indisputable stats - he is one of the AB players who have been sent off the most.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yes, agreed. More influential on perceptions that a maul error when trying to make a play.


But then why isn't the captain dropped! He clearly should have seen the need to be on the other side more than were he was. DDA did just enough to fall off the clean to not bring attention to himself. I suspect it was intentional though.


That's a confidence thing though, to have the mentality that "no, I'm not in the wrong position that I should be brought into a ruck like this. I'm going to shrug this guy off and get into my position", he's been stuffed around with and he just kind of accepted his fate but then DDA new what he was doing and he was left looking silly.


Yes, I think you've bullied your own point Nickers. All the guys trialed at 6 have been with an air to longterm replacements for Kaino and not been ready (haven't played like veterans or to the manor born. I don't think anyone was expecting Finau to play like a 6 who was going to be a rock from the outset. Who knows, if Akira decided to stay perhaps Frizells jersey was his and FInau the project. Remember he had fairly good games against England without any such howlers so it is just at this cutting edge he's found wanting. So in that respect, I think you're heavily over egging it, as you probably did the mistakes that Sititi made in Arg1, which I also think were very good mistakes for a new guy to be making even though you can say he gifted them the game.

48 Go to comments
K
KB 43 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

A carded player versus a roid culture...I'll take the cards

75 Go to comments
K
KB 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

And multiple springbok players that are banned because of steroid use? There are four or six of them at the moment so your rugby is filthy

75 Go to comments
O
OJohn 46 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

And the chances of a kiwi living in NZ invoking that in the Wallabies ......is........zero

168 Go to comments
d
dk 46 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

It's disappointing how innocuous he's been. We were all hoping he would deliver.

48 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace? Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?
Search