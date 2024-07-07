Select Edition

England statement: Call-up for uncapped prop Emmanuel Iyogun

By Liam Heagney
Emmanuel Iyogun (left) celebrates Gallagher Premiership title glory with Northampton (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Uncapped loosehead Emmanuel Iyogun is making his way to New Zealand after Joe Marler was ruled out of the remainder of the England tour with an injury sustained in Saturday’s narrow 15-16 loss to the All Blacks in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marler’s early exit resulted in a Test debut for his Harlequins teammate Fin Baxter, who didn’t let his side down in his maiden appearance.

However, with Bevan Rodd the only other specialist loosehead fit and available in the England squad, Steve Borthwick has decided to send for the 23-year-old Iyogun, who will arrive as a recent Gallagher Premiership title winner with Northampton.

Video Spacer

Steve Borthwick impressed by young England side in tight All Blacks loss | Steinlager Series

Video Spacer

Steve Borthwick impressed by young England side in tight All Blacks loss | Steinlager Series

Rodd started the opening match of the tour versus Japan on June 22, but he wasn’t included in the match day 23 to face the All Blacks in the opening match of the two-Test series in New Zealand.

A statement read: “Emmanuel Iyogun has been called into the England squad to replace Joe Marler, who sustained an injury to his foot in last night’s defeat to New Zealand in Dunedin.

“The Northampton Saints loosehead prop will arrive in Auckland on Tuesday ahead of England’s final Test match of the Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday (kick-off 8.05am BST, Sky Sports).”

6 Comments
T
Toaster 7 hours ago

After getting to grips with the weird Georgian refs penalties against the ABs in the early scrums where the crafty and experienced Marler wasn’t taking the hit, the ABs got on top

Baxter who looks 12 did very well but having to play 65 odd it told in the end

Stuart got crushed

The ABs have two massive props in Tosi and Williams who are destructive who didn’t make the bench

Maybe they will be held back for the Boks? We will need as much power as possible

Hard luck Marler - top player and real funny bloke

f
finn 7 hours ago

Pretty cool England have 3 looseheads in the squad aged 23 and under.

We've got serious issues at tighthead, but loosehead should be a real position of strength by 2027.

L
Lloyd 2 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Ireland isn't 2 we are All Black's We beat them in the world cup 🍶🍵

4 Go to comments
D
Dan 22 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Indeed. Especially since Pearce & Whitehouse clearly did all the heavy lifting for the Boks to get an undeserved victory. Wayne Barnes must be so proud they’ve followed in his footsteps!

4 Go to comments
J
Jan 47 minutes ago
Blue Bulls vs Western Province | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Flippin sad to see Cobus Wiese in a bulls jersey. Thank you Zero Marais for chasing away another Bok in the making. *-hole.

1 Go to comments
J
Johann 57 minutes ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Bro don't come to Kings Park next week. They braai before, during and after the game. Lots of people walking around and smoke, noise and generally it has a very live rugby feel. That's typically why I watch at home. Live sport has other people that bother me too.

23 Go to comments
c
carlos 1 hours ago
Youthful France punish listless Argentina in Mendoza

We’ve been saying Pumas has the wrong coach. We’ve been right. Hopeless.

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Harsh on Lowe. Had a legit try chalked off. Gave the scoring pass for two other tries, both of them offloads in the tackle and both beauties. His team mates didn't cover back for him for the 2nd bok try when he kept the ball alive.

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

“You’ll make your own decision on whether he still had the ball in his right hand or whether the ball hit him as he threw it back into field and his foot was in touch” An easier decision is whether or not you should be trying to slap a loose ball in front of a player like Kolbe, especially when you know he will be chasing the kick.

54 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

“the most rousing Springbok pack moment was when Erasmus hooked six of the starting eight forwards” Another contender might be the Irish pack on roller skates that gave away the penalty try.

23 Go to comments
j
jacques 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

How the wheel have turned. 6 Years ago all my fellow South African supporters would have been up in arms about how the rugby world and just the world in general were against them if the roles were reversed on Saturday. We would be waiting for Rassie to release his video. Now that most of the calls go for us we don’t care. Rassie could not stop complaining when calls went against us and now he could not care less. SA supporters are like the ANC, they complain about looting unless they can partake in it, go figure.

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

The Lowe call for the Kolbe try did not go against Lowe. It was in his favor, not against him. He was trying very hard to keep the ball in play, and the ref/TMO decided that he succeeded. It was brilliantly athletic, committed and focused. And it was close, but he managed to get it done. Thumbs up from the ref. Good job, Lowe. The problem is that keeping a loose ball in play when you have Kolbe prowling around is not the safest thing to do. So Irish commentators are now wishing that the call had gone against Lowe, which is fair enough. But it is a bit weird to go further and say that Lowe was unlucky to be ruled successful at something he tried so hard to pull off. You’d have to believe that in the tape review the conversation will sound more like “WTF - don’t do that”.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

“some brilliant moments but also some awful moments” - quite right.

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

The Healy illegal obstruction on Steenekamp was the reason for the clear running lane for the Kelleher inside pass, and for the resulting Murray try. Some other refs/TMOs would have disallowed the try and awarded a Bok penalty. It is true that Steenekamp should have read it better, and positioned himself between Healy and Kelleher (leaving Moerat to handle Healy if the pass went there). So it is a good call out on Steenekamp. But such clean defensive line breaks in the inside channels are always suspicious with defenses as organized as these. The TMO should have been carefully reviewing that inside pass immediately. Healy will claim that he was just running a receiver line, but you can tell by his eye and hand movements that his role was to block the defender. To state the obvious - the try also featured a two on one against Sacha. That was a direct result of the Arendse yellow card, with Le Roux positioned wide on the left rather than sweeping the back field.

21 Go to comments
j
jim 3 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Pretty fair and accurate comments I think

4 Go to comments
W
World 4 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

I wonder if Luke Pearce and Ben Whitehouse had a little wager at Paddy Power before the match.

54 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Lowe had a night to forget Liam? He was one few shining lights and bright spots in peoples hopes I would have thought. Do you mean Lowe would rather forget the game? This also isn’t the forum for you to complain about your set at the rugby. I don’t see Kwagga holding his spot, I think Roos will be given the jersey to provide more oomph.

23 Go to comments
M
MitchO 5 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

In Japan they have people walking around with kegs of beer as a backpack. Only need to leave your seat to go to the loo. They even have people walking around with hot tea and edible food. Very civilised

23 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Why is Kwagga so weak under the high ball?

23 Go to comments
k
keith 6 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

With 3 international referees monitoring South Africa v Ireland, why am I seeing the TMO getting involved so much.All the forward passes missed,collapsed scrums,neck rolls where does the TMO role begin and end?Officials need to step up and improve.It was a similar story in the WustraliavWales game.

6 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

I’m no expert in Rugby but the team looks like that from last year with the same problems. The lineout like last year was poor and goal kicking is under par with crucial points going astray. We were lucky to win. This team has the same problems again and they need to improve in these areas to be world beaters.

83 Go to comments
T
Toaster 7 hours ago
England statement: Call-up for uncapped prop Emmanuel Iyogun

After getting to grips with the weird Georgian refs penalties against the ABs in the early scrums where the crafty and experienced Marler wasn’t taking the hit, the ABs got on top Baxter who looks 12 did very well but having to play 65 odd it told in the end Stuart got crushed The ABs have two massive props in Tosi and Williams who are destructive who didn’t make the bench Maybe they will be held back for the Boks? We will need as much power as possible Hard luck Marler - top player and real funny bloke

6 Go to comments
