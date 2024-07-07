England statement: Call-up for uncapped prop Emmanuel Iyogun
Uncapped loosehead Emmanuel Iyogun is making his way to New Zealand after Joe Marler was ruled out of the remainder of the England tour with an injury sustained in Saturday’s narrow 15-16 loss to the All Blacks in Dunedin.
Marler’s early exit resulted in a Test debut for his Harlequins teammate Fin Baxter, who didn’t let his side down in his maiden appearance.
However, with Bevan Rodd the only other specialist loosehead fit and available in the England squad, Steve Borthwick has decided to send for the 23-year-old Iyogun, who will arrive as a recent Gallagher Premiership title winner with Northampton.
Rodd started the opening match of the tour versus Japan on June 22, but he wasn’t included in the match day 23 to face the All Blacks in the opening match of the two-Test series in New Zealand.
A statement read: “Emmanuel Iyogun has been called into the England squad to replace Joe Marler, who sustained an injury to his foot in last night’s defeat to New Zealand in Dunedin.
“The Northampton Saints loosehead prop will arrive in Auckland on Tuesday ahead of England’s final Test match of the Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday (kick-off 8.05am BST, Sky Sports).”
After getting to grips with the weird Georgian refs penalties against the ABs in the early scrums where the crafty and experienced Marler wasn’t taking the hit, the ABs got on top
Baxter who looks 12 did very well but having to play 65 odd it told in the end
Stuart got crushed
The ABs have two massive props in Tosi and Williams who are destructive who didn’t make the bench
Maybe they will be held back for the Boks? We will need as much power as possible
Hard luck Marler - top player and real funny bloke
Pretty cool England have 3 looseheads in the squad aged 23 and under.
We've got serious issues at tighthead, but loosehead should be a real position of strength by 2027.