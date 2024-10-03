England stars sign up for cross-code hybrid match for Rob Burrow

A host of former England stars from both rugby union and league have signed up to play in the ‘745 Game’ in honour of the late Rob Burrow.

The cross-code hybrid match, played at Headingley on November 17, was conjured by Ed Slater and Burrow before the rugby league great passed away in June this year, with the aim of supporting Motor Neurone Disease (MND) communities across the country.

The name is inspired by the shirt numbers of Burrow, 7, Slater, 4, and the late former Scotland lock Doddie Weir, 5, who died in 2022.

Slater was diagnosed with MND in July 2022, and has since launched the 4Ed campaign which seeks to raise awareness of MND.

An array of Slater’s former Gloucester team-mates, including Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees and Matt Banahan, will feature for the rugby union side, as well as former England internationals Tom Wood, Jordan Crane and Tom Youngs, with the latter two playing alongside Slater for Leicester Tigers.

Plenty of Burrow’s team-mates will run out at his former home ground, including Keith Senior, Adrian Morley, Luke Gale, Paul McShane, Ryan Bailey, Danny McGuire and Gareth Ellis.

The 13-a-side match will be a hybrid of laws from both codes, with the hope of it becoming an annual fixture.

Slater’s team will don a cherry and white kit designed by his children, while Rob’s side will sport a kit inspired by the yellow design created by his children in 2022.

The match will be officiated by a combined team from both codes, with league referee Ben Thaler and union referee Frank Murphy — who was Slater’s team-mate at Leicester — leading the team. All officials will wear kits featuring Weir’s iconic tartan.

“I’m really excited to bring this game to the public,” Slater wrote on X.

“Just over a year ago, Rob Burrow and I discussed the idea of a cross-code rugby game. Sadly Rob won’t be here to see it come to fruition but he is at the forefront of why we are doing this and we are all proud to represent him at his beloved Leeds Rhinos.”

