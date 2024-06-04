Rugby family comes together to pay tribute to Rob Burrow

The rugby family will come together as one on Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to Rugby League legend Rob Burrow, who passed away this week at the age of 41 following a courageous battle against Motor Neurone Disease.

A 5’5 Burrow was one of the smallest players on the pitch during his 17-year highly decorated career but he was a giant of a man in the way he tackled firstly opponents and then the disease that ultimately claimed his life.

With both the Gallagher Premiership Final between Northampton and Bath at Twickenham and the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final between Warrington and Wigan at Wembley kicking off at 3pm in London, fans inside both grounds will honour Burrow seven minutes into the respective matches with a round of applause.

Burrow wore the number seven short with distinction throughout a career that included eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cup and three World Club Challenge wins – all with his one and only club, Leeds Rhinos.

While Burrow made his name in Rugby League, his ‘little and large’ friendship with former Scotland and British & Irish Lions international and fellow MND sufferer Doddie Weir touched the hearts of so many and united the codes.

Weir, who passed away in November 2022, and Burrow and others from the sporting world, notably England Rugby coach Kevin Sinfield, did so much to raise funds and awareness for the MND community.

In addition to the round of applause, Rugby League fans will be able to pay their respects with a minute’s silence before both the men’s and women’s Challenge Cup finals.