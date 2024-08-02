Edinburgh statement: The signing of Matt Scott for the third time

Matt Scott has ended speculation about his next move after Edinburgh confirmed on Friday he is joining them on a one-year deal. The Scotland midfielder had been a free agent since finishing up at Leicester Tigers at the end of the 2023/24 season. He was confirmed in April as one of the 10 leavers from Welford Road, but it has taken four months for his future to be secured. A club statement read: “Edinburgh Rugby are pleased to announce the signing of Scotland international centre Matt Scott on a one-year deal.

“Capable of playing at outside and inside centre, the English Premiership winner left Leicester Tigers at the end of the 2023/24 season after a four-year spell, which included lifting the title in 2022. The move signals a third spell in the Scottish capital for the Dunfermline-born former Currie man, whose professional rugby journey began at the club as an academy player in 2011 and has included 40 international caps for his country.

“A near-centurion, Scott has made 94 appearances for Edinburgh to date, earned either side of a two-season spell at Gloucester Rugby – he played for the Cherry and Whites 34 times – before returning south to join Tigers in 2020.

“It was there that Scott scored 15 tries in 80 appearances, which included a place in the 2022 Premiership Rugby final as Tigers beat Saracens 15–12 to take the trophy. Scott brings a wealth of experience to the backline and will play a key mentorship role to young centres Matt Currie and Mosese Tuipulotu (both 23), as well as the up-and-coming backs joining the club’s expanded academy, which will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Scott said: “I feel very excited to be given the opportunity to return to Edinburgh for a third time. It will be great to lace up the boots again with some old friends as well as some new ones.

“I haven’t had the chance to play at Hive Stadium yet but, from watching it on TV, it looks like a brilliant place to play rugby. I hope to offer plenty of value to the squad having been in a Premiership winning team at Leicester, full of World Cup winners and seasoned internationals.

“I have learned a tremendous amount from being in that winning environment and I’m excited to add some of that to our talented squad at Edinburgh. The city is home for me and, having recently moved back up with my family, the opportunity to play out my final matches as a professional in my hometown is very special and I feel grateful to have been given the opportunity to do so.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt added: “We are delighted to bring a player of Matt’s talent, calibre and experience back to the club. He is a league winner and Test match animal capable of playing in both centre positions, giving us great options and variety in our game for the season ahead.

“Matt’s leadership qualities are exceptional. His ability to guide and mentor our young centres is a key factor in bringing him back to the club. We believe he will be a fantastic role model for our next generation of talent.

“He is an Edinburgh boy who cares greatly about the club and, from what I hear, is a popular player among the squad and supporters alike, which is testimony to both his ability and character. His experience will be invaluable to our group. He’s a great addition to our squad.”