Scotland centre Matt Scott ready to leave Leicester Tigers

Former Scotland international Matt Scott has spoken to Edinburgh about signing up for a third spell when his contract with Leicester Tigers runs out at the end of the season.

Dunfermline-born Scott, 33, is ready to leave Welford Road after making 75 appearances in four years. He could finish his career where he started in 2011 while pursuing a law degree at the University of Edinburgh.

Scott returned to Edinburgh in 2018 after two years in the Gallagher Premiership at Gloucester before heading South of the Border again in 2020 to sign for the Tigers. He came off the bench in the 2022 Premiership final win over Saracens.

Capable of playing at outside and inside centre, he has made nine appearances and scored his second try of the campaign in the recent Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final win over Ealing Trailfinders.

Scott won the last of his 40 Scotland caps in November 2021 against the Springboks after a four-and-a-half-year break. He has played 75 times for the Tigers, scoring 15 tries.

Even though he has had talks with Edinburgh, it is understood that they haven’t yet offered him a contract to add to his 53 games in two spells.