United Rugby Championship

Edinburgh fend off Premiership suitors with new Freddy Douglas deal

Freddy Douglas - PA

Teenage Scotland flanker Freddy Douglas has revealed why he has turned down Premiership high-fliers Bristol Bears to sign his first professional deal with hometown club Edinburgh – and the former Wallabies great he hopes to ultimately emulate.

The 19-year-old openside became Scotland’s youngest cap in 61 years when he came on as a replacement to make his Test debut against Portugal last month, before he had even played a senior game for Edinburgh.

That club landmark arrived last Saturday as Douglas replaced Magnus Bradbury for the final 15 minutes of the capital side’s 50-33 United Rugby Championship win over Benetton.

It capped a “pretty mental” few weeks for the Edinburgh-born back-rower, who also made his Scotland A bow – from the start – against Chile a week after his senior debut.

Now Douglas has penned a two-year deal to step up from the Edinburgh academy on a full-time basis from next season, despite admitting he considered what the likes of Bristol had to offer.

“It is lovely to be wanted, do you know what I mean?” he said. “So it was nice, but staying in Edinburgh was an offer I couldn’t really refuse. I would always try and stay here unless something bad happened.

“Edinburgh is my home town. It’s where I live and where I’ve grown up my whole life, and it’s always been my dream to play for Edinburgh. I love it here, it’s a really good environment, so there’s not really much point leaving, to be honest.”

His new deal is the culmination of a whirlwind few weeks but Douglas appears relaxed and level-headed despite the increased interest and focus on him since his 16-minute cameo against Portugal.

“I try and stay calm,” he said. “I’d say I play my best rugby when I’m calm and relaxed. But inside I was overjoyed, to be honest. It was a pretty mental few weeks – it all just happened so quickly.

“It wasn’t, like, super-tough. Obviously playing and going up those levels was hard, but everyone around me was supportive and we managed really well.

“The other back-row guys were always available if I wanted to chat to them and go through anything. We did individual stuff after training and it was all super-helpful.”

One of those Scotland players, the current incumbent in the No 7 shirt, is Rory Darge, who has enjoyed a stratospheric rise of his own over the past three years.

Douglas admits the Glasgow openside has been an inspiration of late, but his role model as a schoolboy at Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh was an 83-cap Australian rugby icon who retired in 2020.

“Growing up it was always David Pocock,” he said. “I always wanted to be like him, because when he was playing he was, in my opinion, the best player in the world. His ability over the breakdown is something that eventually I want to emulate.

“So he’s a big one. And then I think just the work-rate of Rory Darge – he’s been so class the past few years for Glasgow and Scotland. He just gets through so much work and I eventually want to emulate that as well.”

Douglas has only played 112 minutes of senior rugby to this point, plus a few outings for Edinburgh’s A team, but within a few days of being called up to the senior Scotland squad in late October for the Autumn Nations Series, Douglas was already being hailed as “world-class” by national forwards coach John Dalziel.

When he was sent on in the final quarter of the 59-21 romp against Portugal on 16 November, it also put an end to any concerns he may be tempted to throw his lot in with either England or Ireland, who he is also qualified to represent.

Asked if it was ever a temptation, his response was unequivocal. “Nah. Scotland, only ever Scotland. I would hate myself if I went anywhere else.”

While Douglas didn’t discuss the decision over his own future with Gregor Townsend before deciding to commit to Edinburgh, he did have a meeting with the Scotland head coach and his defence specialist Steve Tandy at the end of the autumn campaign to discuss his progress and areas to work on.

“We were just going through stuff from training, the Portugal and Chile games,” he said. “There’s a few things I need to do.

“The speed and the physicality that they [Scotland] play at means you have to adapt so quickly. So I think just training and then getting a chance to play, I’ve just grown and grown and become so much better.”

Not that Douglas is assuming he will return to the senior set-up when the Six Nations comes around. Having played for Scotland’s Under-20s in their own Six Nations campaign earlier this year and also helped them to victory in the World Rugby U20 Trophy in July, securing promotion back to the top tier at that level, it may be his development will continue with the U20s for another campaign yet.

More immediately, he will get his first taste of European club rugby this Friday when Edinburgh travel to face Gallagher Premiership side Gloucester in the opening round of the Challenge Cup.

“Another big challenge,” noted Douglas, who has seemed unfazed by everything thrown at him to this point. “Gloucester seem to be a class team. They’re coming off a big win against Northampton. I’m looking forward to it: it will be another great wee exposure and good experience.”

A European home game against French Top 14 side Bayonne follows and an annual festive URC double-header with Scottish rivals Glasgow looms large before two more Challenge Cup rounds in the new year precede the start of the Six Nations.

But as last Saturday showed, it doesn’t pay to look too far ahead in professional rugby. At 35-0 up, Edinburgh were cruising at half-time against Benetton but an early second-half barrage of points from the Italian side made for a testing debut when Douglas was sent on before the hosts restored order late on to seal an important five points.

“When you’re warming up on the sideline and you see the score slowly changing, it is a bit like ‘oh my God’,” he said. “But it was really important to stay calm and stick to the strategy, stick to our game-plan. Maybe for the first five minutes I was a bit shocked, but then as I got into the game, I was much better and stayed calm.”

As for his goals for the rest of the year and into 2025, Douglas added: “I would love to keep playing for Edinburgh. It’s a dream come true playing for the club, so try to get as many minutes as I can here and then hopefully playing for the (Scotland Under-) 20s.

“If I get a (senior) call-up, then lovely, but I’m thinking at the moment about 20s and hopefully getting a really good Six Nations campaign.”

Go behind the scenes of both camps during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021. Binge watch exclusively on RugbyPass TV now 

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 54 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
