Japan

University student handed Japan Test debut vs England

By Jon Newcombe
Yoshitaka Yazaki scores a try to help High School Japan beat Ireland U19 on March 22, 2023. Photo: JRFU.

Eddie Jones has selected a largely inexperienced squad for his first Test back as head coach of the Brave Blossoms, with rising star Yoshitaka Yazaki set to win his first cap at full-back against England in Tokyo on Saturday.

RPTV is the live and exclusive destination for fans wanting to watch the match, kick-off 06:50 (BST). Sign up here>>

The recently-turned 20-year-old started all three matches in Japan XV’s recent World Rugby Pacific Challenge-winning campaign and he played at last year’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

An electric runner, Waseda University’s Yazaki has yet to make his first-class debut but has been earmarked for some time as one to watch.

Three other players are set to make their Test debuts as Japan attempt to beat England for the first time in five attempts at this level.

As he looks to develop his squad building up to Rugby World Cup 2027, particularly the front-row, Jones has also handed first caps to loose-head Takayoshi Mohara, hooker Mamoru Harada and openside Tiennan Costley.

Jones retains only three starting players from the 39-27 loss to Argentina at last year’s Rugby World Cup that signalled their elimination from the tournament at the end of the pool stages.

Blindside Michael Leitch is one of the returnees and he has been named captain having led the team for the majority of Jones’ first spell in charge of the Brave Blossoms.

The 35-year-old, who has appeared at four Rugby World Cups, will captain Japan for the 37th time in his 85th having not worn the armband since Japan lost 39-31 to Ireland in July 2021.

Scrum-half Naito Saito and outside-centre, Dylan Riley, are the two other players to feature against Los Pumas in Japan’s last Test.

Replacement forwards Keijiro Tamefusa and Kai Yamamoto and backs Shinobu Fujiwara and Samisoni Tua are set to win their first caps off the bench.

Japan team vs England: Yoshitaka Yazaki; Jone Naikabula, Dylan Riley, Tomoki Osada, Koga Nezuka; Seungsin Lee, Naoto Sato; Takayoshi Mohara, Mamoru Harada, Shuhei Takeuchi, Sanaila Waqa, Warner Dearns, Michael Leitch (capt.), Tiennan Costley, Faulua Makisi.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Shogo Miura, Keijiro Tamefusa, Amanaki Saumaki, Kai Yamamoto, Shinobu Fujiwara, Rikiya Matsuda, Samisoni Tua.

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

