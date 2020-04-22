9:40am, 22 April 2020

Doncaster Knights have been deducted five points after being found guilty of availing of an agent who was not registered.

The Greene King IPA Championship team finished 10th in the league and the 5 point deduction will see them drop to 11th behind Hartpury.

The agent in question – Andy Blaylock – was representing Dan Suter, and both admitted the offence. A tighthead prop, Suter joined Doncaster Knights last November. having formerly played for the Dragons in the PRO14 during the Bernard Jackman reign.

Suter has also represented Wales U18s, U20s, Ospreys and has played in New Zealand.

A statement reads: “This was for a breach of RFU Agent Regulations 8.4.2 – use of an unregistered agent and 5.12 – activity prejudicial to the interests of the Union and/or the game. The RFU Agent Regulations were created to ensure a minimum level of standard and quality control in the activities of rugby agents operating or conducting business in the home unions.

“The case against Doncaster Knights, the player (Dan Suter) and the agent (Andy Blaylock) was heard by an independent disciplinary panel comprising Matthew Weaver (chair) with Oliver Clark and Ian Unsworth QC.

“The club, Suter and Blaylock admitted the charges and in addition to the points’ deduction, the following sanctions were given by the independent disciplinary panel:

Doncaster Knights received a £1,500 fine suspended for two years from 22 November 2019 to be triggered in the event that the club uses the services of or engages with an unregistered agent at any point within that two-year period. Dan Suter received a reprimand and a two-match ban, suspended for a period of two years from 22 November 2019 to be triggered in the event that the player uses the services of an unregistered agent at any point within that two-year period. Andy Blaylock received a 12-month suspension from being involved in the administration of rugby union from 4 April 2020. For the avoidance of doubt, "administration" includes, but is not limited to, acting in the capacity of an agent, representative or adviser (whether registered or unregistered) of any player or club.

In the judgment the independent panel confirmed, as per RFU regulations, that an unregistered agent may not act in any way in the capacity of agent, representative or adviser to a club or a player, whether directly or indirectly, in the negotiation, arrangement or execution of any employment transaction or contract of employment.

It also noted that using a registered agent to sign off any such contract or negotiations which have been conducted using an unregistered agent does not prevent a breach of the regulations.