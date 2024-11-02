Scotland confirm selection back-up plan for Fiji contest
Edinburgh prop D’Arcy Rae is in line to make his first Scotland start against Fiji on Saturday if Zander Fagerson has to pull out.
The experienced Glasgow tighthead, who was named in the number three jersey on Thursday, missed the team run at Murrayfield on Friday due to personal reasons and is considered a doubt for the opening autumn Test.
Rae, whose solitary cap came as a sub against Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations, was initially listed among the replacements for the visit of the Fijians but the 29-year-old will be promoted to starting duty if Fagerson is unable to play.
In that event, uncapped Glasgow prop Fin Richardson – not selected in the 23 – will be added to the bench.
SCOTLAND:
1 Pierre Schoeman
2 Ewan Ashman
3 Zander Fagerson
4 Grant Gilchrist
5 Scott Cummings
6 Matt Fagerson
7 Rory Darge
8 Jack Dempsey
9 Ali Price
10 Adam Hastings
11 Duhan van der Merwe
12 Sione Tuipulotu
13 Huw Jones
14 Darcy Graham
15 Kyle Rowe
REPLACEMENTS:
16 Dylan Richardson
17 Rory Sutherland
18 D’Arcy Rae
19 Max Williamson
20 Gregor Brown
21 Jamie Dobie
22 Tom Jordan
23 Stafford McDowall
24th man: Fin Richardson
This is a banana skin for Scotland today. Missing foreign based club players. Fiji are Pacific Champs. Accuracy required otherwise Scotland will end up standing under their posts more often than anticipated.