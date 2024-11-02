Scotland confirm selection back-up plan for Fiji contest

Edinburgh prop D’Arcy Rae is in line to make his first Scotland start against Fiji on Saturday if Zander Fagerson has to pull out.

The experienced Glasgow tighthead, who was named in the number three jersey on Thursday, missed the team run at Murrayfield on Friday due to personal reasons and is considered a doubt for the opening autumn Test.

Rae, whose solitary cap came as a sub against Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations, was initially listed among the replacements for the visit of the Fijians but the 29-year-old will be promoted to starting duty if Fagerson is unable to play.

In that event, uncapped Glasgow prop Fin Richardson – not selected in the 23 – will be added to the bench.

SCOTLAND:

1 Pierre Schoeman

2 Ewan Ashman

3 Zander Fagerson

4 Grant Gilchrist

5 Scott Cummings

6 Matt Fagerson

7 Rory Darge

8 Jack Dempsey

9 Ali Price

10 Adam Hastings

11 Duhan van der Merwe

12 Sione Tuipulotu

13 Huw Jones

14 Darcy Graham

15 Kyle Rowe

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Dylan Richardson

17 Rory Sutherland

18 D’Arcy Rae

19 Max Williamson

20 Gregor Brown

21 Jamie Dobie

22 Tom Jordan

23 Stafford McDowall

24th man: Fin Richardson

