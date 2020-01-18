Cryptic Brits post leaves people guessing

18 January, 8:48am

Followers of Schalk Brits on social media are wondering whether the 38-year-old is set to come out of retirement again after a post he shared.

Having won the recent World Cup with the Springboks, the former Bulls hooker brought the curtain down in his career by appearing for the Barbarians in their late November match against Wales in Cardiff.

However, the veteran has now raised some eyebrows after sharing a photo on Instagram and Twitter of him wearing his Bulls kit with the caption: “Guess who’s returning to Loftus…”

The post had a tent emoji, as did the picture of him in his kit, which has left fans wondering whether he is set to make another return to rugby as there has not yet been a further explanation to what it meant.

The Saracens legend came out of retirement at the beginning of 2019 for the Bulls’ Super Rugby campaign having retired from the London club in 2018.

He went on to win the Rugby Championship and the RWC under Rassie Erasmus, captaining his country for one match in Japan, and even playing No8.

There may be a simple explanation to this post from Brits, but he has proven over the past few years that he is not only evergreen, he also has a penchant for coming out of retirement.

Furthermore, his performances at the RWC showed that he is still very much capable of playing at the highest level and remains one of the most popular figures in the game.

