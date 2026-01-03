Connacht player ratings vs Leinster | 2025/26 URC

Connacht player ratings: Stuart Lancaster’s side showed real character to claw their way back into the contest after an early onslaught, even taking the lead briefly before half-time. Ultimately, Leinster’s firepower and bench impact proved too much, but there were enough individual performances to suggest this was far from a meek showing.

1. Denis Buckley – 6.5

A proper 50:50 battle with Clarkson at scrum time and never took a backward step. Solid around the park and gave Leinster plenty to think about before being replaced.

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin – 8

Throwing was dependable and his try from close range was exceptional, somehow stretching over from a tap penalty when space looked non-existent. A real bright spot.

3. Finlay Bealham – 7

Burrowed over to put Connacht in front for the first time and battled hard all afternoon. Felt the heat once Porter arrived but did plenty of good work early.

4. Joe Joyce – 6

A reliable presence at the lineout and worked tirelessly in tight exchanges. Quietly effective until his departure.

5. David O’Connor – 5

Not glamorous and never likely to feature in highlights, but stuck to the task and did the basics reasonably well. Maybe a little out of his depth here.

6. Josh Murphy – 5.5

Did a fine job disrupting Leinster at the breakdown and made life awkward in contact. One of Connacht’s more effective forwards, but he gave away too many penalties.

7. Cian Prendergast – 6.5

Tackled everything that moved in a blue jersey and was immense defensively. Came agonisingly close to scoring but could not quite finish.

8. Sean Jansen – 7.5

A major battering ram with cuts on his face to prove it. Carried relentlessly and bent the line, even if he occasionally overplayed his hand.

9. Matthew Devine – NA

Started reasonably before injury curtailed his afternoon.

10. Josh Ioane – 7

A handful in ball-in-hand and made some devastating carries, though his touchfinding radar was off at times. Defensive work rate was excellent.

11. Finn Treacy – 5

Showed good attacking intent but missed too many tackles to score higher. A mixed afternoon.

12. Bundee Aki – 6.5

Did not take a backward step defensively and produced a lovely offload to remind everyone he is far more than just a blunt instrument.

13. David Hawkshaw – 6

A real threat with ball in hand and found gaps, but conceded two first-half penalties and was exposed defensively at times.

14. Chay Mullins – 5

Failed to make an impact with limited ball or space. Starved of opportunities and never got going.

15. Sam Gilbert – 5.5

Lively and dangerous in broken field, including a second-half break, but guilty of too many errors to push the rating higher.

Replacements – 5

Ben Murphy started brightly against his former side but Leinster’s blitz pressure forced mistakes. Paul Boyle brought spark and physicality when introduced. Overall impact could not stem the second-half tide.