Chiefs player ratings v Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific

The Brumbies carried the hopes of a nation as the lone Australian representatives on the semi-final stage. Meanwhile, pressure was on the Chiefs to make a statement after the Crusaders dismissed the Blues in the other semi-final and awaited this game’s victor.

There was a heavy downpour in Hamilton to start the game and the play was relentless. Between injury breaks and kicking duels, both teams looked to run the phases up and keep the ball in play.

The Chiefs got the best of the territory game which was the difference in an arm wrestle of a match.

The defence was uncompromising and points were hard to come by, but when it came down to winning time, the Chiefs’ stars stepped up. Final score: 19-6.

Here’s how the Chiefs rated:

1. Aidan Ross – 8

Both sides took the first few scrums to feel each other out, then Ross and the Chiefs showed up when the scoring opportunity was in front of them at the end of the first half, earning back-to-back penalties. Ross racked up a decent tackle count during his 50 minutes on the park.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 8

Uncharacteristically, Taukei’aho had his first lineout stolen and had moments of inaccuracy thereafter. The Chiefs wouldn’t go three phases without giving the big hooker a carry in the opening ten minutes. Taukei’aho then traded quantity for quality as his next few carries were tackle busters, putting his team on the front foot as they started to manufacture some momentum. Taukei’aho managed to lead his team in the tackle count in the match as well, despite being subbed off with 12 minutes remaining.

3. George Dyer – 7.5

Dyer didn’t miss his opportunities to take a run at the Brumbies line when they presented themselves. He warmed into his work at scrum time, delivering some heavy pushes when needed.

4. Brodie Retallick – 8.5

Retallick is as steady of a performer as they come and it didn’t take long for him to put his fingerprints on the game. He stole the Brumbies’ first lineout and was a safe pair of hands on his own throws. The All Black centurion was on his toes and ready to pounce when the ball was placed too far behind the Brumbies’ ruck. His consistent efforts were rewarded with the match-sealing try.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7.5

Vaa’i was employed as a tackler in tight and on the fringes, bringing physicality to collisions with the Brumbies’ forwards and snatching at the bootlaces of their backs. His ball-carrying wasn’t as effective as he would’ve liked, hitting contact upright and not winning the collision. He claimed some awkward lineouts and restarts.

6. Samipeni Finau – 8

Finau brings energy to every moment and never fails to give his all. Throughout the season he has worked hard on taming that excitement and he’s doing well to mature without sacrificing that relentless intent. This match was a strong representation of how far he’s come and while he’ll likely fall short of higher honours this year, expect him to be in an All Blacks jersey once Scott Robertson takes the helm.

7. Sam Cane – 8.5

The All Black captain’s 149th Chiefs game came down to the winning moments and he steered his side to victory, setting up an epic opportunity in his 150th next weekend. Cane is active and disciplined in his contributions at the breakdown, showing up when play broke down and his side needed the ball secured. When the Brumbies didn’t commit the numbers or had backs doing the dirty work, Cane punished them by driving hard through the middle of the ruck. As expected, his defensive numbers were immense despite falling off a couple of half-breaks.

8. Luke Jacobson – 8

Jacobson found his way into the game through his defence, the No 8 has a true utility skillset on that side of the ball. On attack, the Brumbies’ flankers were quick to shut down his runs off the scrum but Jacobson found opportunities to stretch his legs. While his size lets him down at times, his persistence and willingness with multiple effort plays ensure his impact on the game.

9. Brad Weber – 7

Weber’s accuracy and decision-making were up to his usual world-class standard, but there were times when his pace just didn’t provide the intensity that his side was trying to play with. He took a few extra steps when his first receiver needed the ball early to read the play. Otherwise, he was a decisive leader and ensured the Chiefs didn’t stray far from their attacking identity.

10. Damian McKenzie – 8.5

McKenzie’s kicking was varied and accurate early. He stayed busy, bouncing from one side of the breakdown to the other, placing himself as the first receiver consistently. He proves himself to be a true triple threat every time he touches the ball, his unpredictability giving his outsides crucial moments from the defence’s hesitation. The Brumbies line was resolute and didn’t offer many gaps in the game, but when the game hang in the balance with just minutes to go, McKenzie again made a break that led to his team’s winning try.

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo – 7

Nanai-Seturo’s contributions to the kicking duels were limited but effective. Never shy of a heavy collision or two, he ran hard off the back of the lineout and made meters past the gain line. We’re still missing the best of what this guy can produce, he has the skillset to rip defences apart and has another opportunity to hit his top gear next week.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown – 8

Lienert-Brown was involved all over the park defensively, dragging down forwards and bruising backs. He was again quiet on attack, but has stayed true to his word in not overplaying his hand and disrupting the chemistry this backline developed while he was out injured.

13. Alex Nankivell – 6.5

Nankivell was tested by his opposite, Len Ikitau. Ikitau’s physicality and instincts put pressure on many of Nankivell’s touches, not allowing the centre to find a rhythm in the game. His defence was also uncharacteristically quiet and he’ll be hoping to get back to his best for next week’s final.

14. Emoni Narawa – 7

Narawa’s kicking was a great attribute in a game such as this. His running game never got a chance to really fire but some touches displayed his unsuspecting physicality and slipperyness. Defensively, Narawa did his job and didn’t fall off any of his attempts.

15. Shaun Stevenson – 8

Stevenson’s boot was the star of the show for extended periods of the match, his booming punts keeping the Brumbies well within their 22 in the kicking duels. When he got a sniff at open space, he made the absolute most of it, beating players and offloading through contact.

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson – 7

17. Ollie Norris – 8.5

18. John Ryan – 8

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi – 8

20. Pita Gus Sowakula – 8.5

21. Cortez Ratima – 8.5

22. Josh Ioane – 8

23. Rameka Poihipi – 8