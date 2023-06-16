Select Edition

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 41 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders batter the Blues in Super Rugby semi-final

By AAP
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 16: Dallas McLeod and Will Jordan of the Crusaders celebrate Jordan's try during the Super Rugby Pacific Semi Final match between Crusaders and Blues at Orangetheory Stadium, on June 16, 2023, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images)

The Crusaders have once again dashed the Blues’ title hopes by dominating their Auckland-based rivals in a 52-15 win in the first Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.

In doing so the Crusaders stretched their unbeaten record in playoffs matches in Christchurch to 29 games and moved closer to their 12th Super Rugby title.

In next weekend’s final they will face the winner of the second semi-final between the Chiefs and the Brumbies.

The Crusaders again were in their element on a frigid winter’s night with a hint of early frost on the ground.

They pounced on Blues’ errors to score tries through centre Braydon Ennor and winger Leicester Fainga’anuku to lead 15-0 after 11 minutes.

“We were well aware of what the Blues were going to front up with and we knew we had to start well,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said.

“From there I think we just shut their game down with some big efforts on defence and that’s probably going to be required next weekend as well.”

The Blues came into the match full of confidence after a solid regular season.

But playoffs rugby is different and the Crusaders are masters of it, especially in their home conditions.

The Blues showed signs of anxiety, even panic early on with careless passes and poor kicks as the Crusaders played at pace in defence as well as attack and built relentless pressure.

In the contest of All Blacks playmakers, Richie Mo’unga was pre-eminent for the Crusaders, taking advantage of time, position and opportunity to create attacking chances while Beauden Barrett was perpetually pressured and confounded for the Blues.

The match was a breakthrough for Crusaders backrowers Sione Havili Talitui and Christian Lio-Willie who both have had growing roles this season as injuries have taken a toll.

They were regular and effective ball carriers and Havili Talitui carried twice in the movement that led to a try by fullback Will Jordan.
>

Hooker Codie Taylor worked the ball over the goal line after waiting patiently for the opportunity from a protracted lineout drive and the Crusaders led 32-3 at halftime as a match that had been expected to be close turned into a romp for the Crusaders.

Barrett scored the Blues’ first try in the 58th minute, scooting between tacklers close to the line.

Mo’unga stretched the lead to 42-8 with a penalty and finished with nine goals from 10 attempts for 21 points.

He also handed off the last pass in a try to Fergus Burke which took the Crusaders to a 49-8 led in the 71st minute.

Mo’unga’s final penalty took the Crusaders past 50 points and left the Blues’ hopes not only dashed but devastated.

“Credit to the Crusaders,” said Blues captain Dalton Papalii.

“They’ve set the standard for years now and when it’s time for finals footy, they just seem to go up another level.”

– with Reuters

