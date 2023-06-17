Twitter replies tell hilarious story of fans' pain during Blues loss

Friday was a rough day at the office for the Blues. Another season came to an end at the hands of the Crusaders, this time the battle was the end of an era and the Auckland side’s final chance to topple the Robertson dynasty.

Rieko Ioane’s 100th match for the club was one to forget and as far as farewells go, Beauden Barrett and Leon MacDonald wouldn’t have enjoyed theirs much.

After promising fireworks, the game delivered a one-sided affair and another clinic in playoffs rugby by the Crusaders.

Fans weren’t happy, and as is the modern tradition, turned to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Even a simple kickoff announcement wasn’t safe from the backlash.

We awn. — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) June 16, 2023

The Blues posted “We awn” as Beauden Barrett dropkicked the ball into the Christchurch sky to start the game. Replies soon followed as the Crusaders opened up a 18-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the match.

We awf. — CenZilla (@BabyBlueCivic_) June 16, 2023

“We awf” replied CenZilla.

We awn our own tryline 😭😭😭 — Steve Nyash (@UnNowan) June 16, 2023

“We awn our own tryline” said Steve Nyash.

Did you tell the players? — Tug Boat (@Rambo4Lyfe) June 16, 2023

Tug Boat replied, “Did you tell the players?”.

Awn the wrong side of the score board — JP (@IamJP576) June 16, 2023

JP said “Awn the wrong side of the scoreboard”.

You gawn 😂 — The MadCantab (@BungleBarclay) June 16, 2023

“You gawn” replied MadCantab.

You yawn more like it 😂😂😂❤️💛🖤 — Slim (@Salem27892475) June 16, 2023

“You yawn more like it” said Slim.

Earlier in the day, the Blues had posted a photoshopped image of their players aboard a waka (boat) with the caption “Burn the boats”, quoting Julius Caesar in his quest to conquer England.

Obalatua found an appropriate GIF to respond with.

The Crusaders await a result from Saturday’s Chiefs v Brumbies semi-final to see who they will face in the final.