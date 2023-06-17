Twitter replies tell hilarious story of fans' pain during Blues loss
Friday was a rough day at the office for the Blues. Another season came to an end at the hands of the Crusaders, this time the battle was the end of an era and the Auckland side’s final chance to topple the Robertson dynasty.
Rieko Ioane’s 100th match for the club was one to forget and as far as farewells go, Beauden Barrett and Leon MacDonald wouldn’t have enjoyed theirs much.
After promising fireworks, the game delivered a one-sided affair and another clinic in playoffs rugby by the Crusaders.
Fans weren’t happy, and as is the modern tradition, turned to Twitter to voice their displeasure.
Even a simple kickoff announcement wasn’t safe from the backlash.
We awn.
— The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) June 16, 2023
The Blues posted “We awn” as Beauden Barrett dropkicked the ball into the Christchurch sky to start the game. Replies soon followed as the Crusaders opened up a 18-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the match.
We awf.
— CenZilla (@BabyBlueCivic_) June 16, 2023
“We awf” replied CenZilla.
We awn our own tryline 😭😭😭
— Steve Nyash (@UnNowan) June 16, 2023
“We awn our own tryline” said Steve Nyash.
Did you tell the players?
— Tug Boat (@Rambo4Lyfe) June 16, 2023
Tug Boat replied, “Did you tell the players?”.
Awn the wrong side of the score board
— JP (@IamJP576) June 16, 2023
JP said “Awn the wrong side of the scoreboard”.
You gawn 😂
— The MadCantab (@BungleBarclay) June 16, 2023
“You gawn” replied MadCantab.
You yawn more like it 😂😂😂❤️💛🖤
— Slim (@Salem27892475) June 16, 2023
“You yawn more like it” said Slim.
Earlier in the day, the Blues had posted a photoshopped image of their players aboard a waka (boat) with the caption “Burn the boats”, quoting Julius Caesar in his quest to conquer England.
Burn the boats. pic.twitter.com/zt7AsjQYFD
— The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) June 16, 2023
Obalatua found an appropriate GIF to respond with.
— obalatua (@obalatua) June 16, 2023
The Crusaders await a result from Saturday’s Chiefs v Brumbies semi-final to see who they will face in the final.
Comments
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments