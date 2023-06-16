Select Edition

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 41 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Dane Coles' 'p*ssed off' honest reaction to Beauden Barrett's Blues move

By Ned Lester
(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

It’s not often an All Black switches allegiances within Super Rugby and prior to 2019, it was unheard of for a two-time World Player of the Year to make a move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauden Barrett’s move from the windy capital to the city of sails left the hearts of Wellingtonians scarred. The team’s influential star had brought the city a Super Rugby championship and promised more sparkling success through his sublime play and leadership.

The unexpected announcement of Barrett’s move hit everyone, including his teammates by surprise. Dane Coles had played alongside Barrett for years and was understandably fond of the competitive core that had been established at the Hurricanes.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I was pissed off to be fair,” Coles told Sky Sport. “He knows that. People are like ‘Do you hate him?’ I don’t hate him. People need to understand we’ve played over 100 games together. We wanted to keep these people together and that’s just sport, you care about your mate and you want to play with your mate.

“I was gutted, he knew that but it was never personal, it’s just the way I’m wired. I didn’t want him to go. No way. Baz (Barrett) is a legend, he’s a legend of our ‘Canes club.

“When you put those feelings aside and you can see why he moved, it was for family reasons, it was to move for his wife, I completely understand. And our relationship has not deteriorated because he plays for the Blues.

“But we were all gutted, people were lying if they didn’t say they’re bloody pissed off.

“We were in the All Black environment and when I’d see him I’d walk the other way. Like ‘I’m not ready to talk to you Baz’. Once we cleared the air it was sweet as.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coles had a ry grin and a chuckle revisiting the story. The two players have since concluded their Super Rugby careers, with Coles’ Hurricanes eliminated by the Brumbies in the quarter-final and Barrett’s Blues dismantled by the Crusaders in the semi-final.

While an uneasy point of the past, Barrett’s move may well provide a glimpse at the future of Super Rugby. Once the competition’s commission is established, innovations could see a more fluid player market and a change to eligibility laws could pave the way for All Blacks representing Australian or Pasifika teams.

