Barrett: Coles' antics a 'timely lesson' ahead of Blues bad blood

Dane Coles’ charm got the better of the Crusaders in the final game of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season. The All Black’s confrontation with old friend Codie Taylor was a turning point in the match and left a blemish on the Crusaders’ resolute mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Scott Robertson isn’t one to let the same mistake happen twice, and his captain Scott Barrett is anticipating having to tap into the mental fortitude when the defending champions take the field against their familiar rivals the Blues on Friday night.

The Blues have more than the season to play for, with history overwhelmingly in favour of the Canterbury side at home and plenty of close encounters leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the Aucklanders.

“I’m licking my lips at the confrontation with the forwards,” Dalton Papali’i said of the contest.

“They’ve got a lot of talent and so do we. We’re hungry for it and can’t wait for it.”

The message had been heard loud and clear by the Crusaders, Barrett told media Friday morning he was expecting some words to be said and some ribs to be tickled once the 80 minutes got underway.

“Teams want to take you off your game and distract you and divert you from what’s actually needed,” he said.

“That (Hurricanes game) was quite a timely lesson heading into finals.

“The Blues are certainly going to show up with physicality, possibly niggle and possibly a bit of chat so we got to be prepared for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to add to their run of six titles in as many years, the Crusaders aren’t letting their injury toll distract from the task at hand. Instead, focussing on the fact that they have managed to field the same starting XV for the semi-final as they did in the quarter-final.

No stranger to the big moments at the pointy end of the season, Barrett was singing a familiar tune when answering what it would take to win the game.

“The moments become bigger with finals footy… the microscope comes out on small moments within a game that will have a big impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s critical for us to be on song from the first whistle.”

ADVERTISEMENT