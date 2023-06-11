Key All Blacks remain sidelined in Crusaders' Semi Final team
The Crusaders have named their squad to face the Blues in the first Semi Final of the Super Rugby Pacific ’23 season.
The Blues are travelling south for the bout, kick-off at Orangetheory Stadium expected at 7.05 pm on Friday 16 June. It’ll be a big contest in the air and at the breakdown, and the Blues will be feeling confident off the back of their 41-12 quarter-final win against the Waratahs.
It’s also likely to be our last home game of the season, save a Brumbies victory over the Chiefs on Saturday.
Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Oli Jager are our first unchanged front row of the season – a signal of the recent consistency in this part of the field for the red and black. Scott Barrett, Quin Strange, Sione Talitui, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie are the back five providing power and direction to the front.
Mitch Drummond is owning the No. 9 jersey, fizzed for a semi-final in front of a home crowd. His combination of safe hands and game understanding make him a key element to the Crusaders’ success.
Richie Mo’unga takes his place at No. 10 in what will likely be his last game for the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium. Expect hunger from our playmaker to make a big impact on the scoreline.
Leicester Fainga’anuku takes the left wing – also likely his last home game for the Crusaders – while Dallas McLeod takes the right wing. These guys are ready to put on a show for the fans and for the occasion.
There are few better centre pairings than Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor. Huge experience between these two both as Crusaders and All Blacks.
And at full-back? The incomparable Will Jordan. Look for line breaks, freakish anticipation and offload magic from this man.
- Tamaiti Williams
- Codie Taylor
- Oliver Jager
- Scott Barrett
- Quinten Strange
- Sione Havili Talitui
- Tom Christie
- Christian Lio-Willie
- Mitch Drummond
- Richie Mo’unga
- Leicester Fainga’anuku
- Jack Goodhue
- Braydon Ennor
- Dallas McLeod
- Will Jordan
Reserves:
16. Brodie McAlister 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Dominic Gardiner 20. Corey Kellow 21. Willi Heinz 22. Fergus Burke 23. Chay Fihaki
Via Press Release/Crusaders
Comments
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments