Key All Blacks remain sidelined in Crusaders' Semi Final team

Why 'quitting was never an option' for injury-ravaged RG Snyman

How RG Snyman recovered from two heinous knee injuries to win an improbable URC title and a place in the Springbok squad

Super Rugby Pacific News

Twitter replies tell hilarious story of fans' pain during Blues loss

Leon MacDonald admits Blues weren't good enough in 'brutal' loss

Chiefs player ratings v Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific

Brave Brumbies unable to crack Chiefs' D in Hamilton

Who is the next man up in the All Blacks midfield | The Breakdown

With the injury to David Havili, The Breakdown panel discuss who's the next player in line for an All Blacks call-up and how getting selected in the Rugby Championship squad is a great opportunity with the World Cup around the corner.

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 39 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 2 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Super Rugby Pacific

Key All Blacks remain sidelined in Crusaders' Semi Final team

By Kim Ekin
Oli Jager of the Crusaders looks on during the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific Final match between the Blues and the Crusaders at Eden Park on June 18, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Crusaders have named their squad to face the Blues in the first Semi Final of the Super Rugby Pacific ’23 season.

The Blues are travelling south for the bout, kick-off at Orangetheory Stadium expected at 7.05 pm on Friday 16 June. It’ll be a big contest in the air and at the breakdown, and the Blues will be feeling confident off the back of their 41-12 quarter-final win against the Waratahs.

It’s also likely to be our last home game of the season, save a Brumbies victory over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Oli Jager are our first unchanged front row of the season – a signal of the recent consistency in this part of the field for the red and black. Scott Barrett, Quin Strange, Sione Talitui, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie are the back five providing power and direction to the front.

Mitch Drummond is owning the No. 9 jersey, fizzed for a semi-final in front of a home crowd. His combination of safe hands and game understanding make him a key element to the Crusaders’ success.

Richie Mo’unga takes his place at No. 10 in what will likely be his last game for the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium. Expect hunger from our playmaker to make a big impact on the scoreline.

Leicester Fainga’anuku takes the left wing – also likely his last home game for the Crusaders – while Dallas McLeod takes the right wing. These guys are ready to put on a show for the fans and for the occasion.

There are few better centre pairings than Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor. Huge experience between these two both as Crusaders and All Blacks.

And at full-back? The incomparable Will Jordan. Look for line breaks, freakish anticipation and offload magic from this man.

Related

How Rob Penney is planning for the post 'godfather of the Crusaders' era

Penney joins the club in a transition period, farewelling their most successful coach as well as some of their all-time greatest players.

Read Now

  1.  Tamaiti Williams
  2. Codie Taylor
  3. Oliver Jager
  4. Scott Barrett
  5. Quinten Strange
  6. Sione Havili Talitui
  7. Tom Christie
  8. Christian Lio-Willie
  9. Mitch Drummond
  10. Richie Mo’unga
  11. Leicester Fainga’anuku
  12. Jack Goodhue
  13. Braydon Ennor
  14. Dallas McLeod
  15. Will Jordan

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Dominic Gardiner 20. Corey Kellow 21. Willi Heinz 22. Fergus Burke 23. Chay Fihaki

Via Press Release/Crusaders

