Aaron Smith's proudest Highlanders moment isn't the championship

Aaron Smith will be remembered as the greatest Highlander in the club’s history to date. He’s played more games for the team than anyone else and brought the Super Rugby trophy to Dunedin for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in 2015 that Smith, along with a number of fellow club legends, hoisted the Super Rugby trophy for the first time in the club’s history. Smith went on to win the Rugby World Cup in the same year.

Smith now owns the titles of most capped Highlander ever with 183 games to his name, and most capped All Black back of all time, with 114 caps.

None of those feats rank as Smith’s proudest Highlanders moment though. That came in 2018. Surprisingly, in a black jersey.

“Obviously, the championship was huge and my greatest rugby achievement, I think.

“But, my proudest moment would be in 2018, we had eight All Blacks in the team and it was just special because it was like, you can come down here and you can make the All Blacks from the south, as Highlanders players that genuinely deserve to be there.

“Playing a Test match with seven or eight of my brothers from the south, that was awesome.”

A fitting sentiment from the definition of a team-first player.

The 34-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with Japan’s Toyota Verblitz from 2024, vacating the Dundein shores following the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith and his young family will utilise a batch in the Coromandel for their return visits, but Smith admits the love for Dunedin persists and won’t rule out a return, perhaps even on the field.

“It doesn’t feel real it’s coming to an end. I’ll support this team forever and hey, who knows, I’d love to come back and chase down Crocky (Wyatt Crockett).”

Former Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett currently holds the Super Rugby record for most games played with 202 appearances.