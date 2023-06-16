Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | Super Rugby Pacific

The Blues and Crusaders met for the final time in the current era for a Friday night semi-final in Christchurch.

The final chapter of Mo’unga v Barrett, a duel that has ruled much of the past six years in both Super Rugby and All Blacks debates.

Injuries sadly deprived us of more famous head-to-heads, but the build-up promised no surrender of the fierce emotion within the rivalry.

Considering the build-up and injuries, a halftime Crusaders lead of 32-3 was not on my semi-finals bingo card. The Crusaders yet again reminded everyone that they are simply built for this time of year.

The home side kept the pressure on and executed throughout the full 80, putting up a surprising 52 points and only conceding eight before Caleb Clarke scored in the 81st minute.

Here’s how the Crusaders rated:

1. Tamaiti Williams – 8.5

Williams kept up with linebreaks to provide dominant clearouts at the ruck. The prop was again employed in the Crusaders’ plays as a distributor and provided silky touches, contributing to scoring opportunities. His shoulder was felt by Blues forwards and backs alike. Again, Williams’ composure and discipline impressed through all the physicality.

2. Codie Taylor – 8.5

After some quiet periods throughout the season, Taylor has found his form again by throwing himself into the dirty work. He was relentless around the breakdown, winning multiple turnovers in the first half alone by driving through the middle and getting his hands on the ball. One or two shaky moments at the lineout were overshadowed by the well-executed plays which resulted in points.

3. Oliver Jager – 8

Jager was unexpectedly put into half gaps and stampeded his way upfield. His defence was physical, providing some dominant hits on his opposites. Few scrums in the game didn’t provide much opportunity for Jager to square off with Ofa Tu’ungafasi. Off at halftime.

4. Scott Barrett – 9

Claimed his brother’s kick off the opening whistle and put a hit on Rieko Ioane, influencing a knock-on and retrieving possession within the opening minute. A number of awkward kick-offs went his way and the captain only missed one. Barrett was active in the carry too, making some physical hit-ups. As expected, the All Black’s work around the ruck was accurate.

5. Quinten Strange – 7.5

Strange looked comfortable under the bright lights of semi-final rugby and was highly involved from the first until last minute. His lineout work was strong and he made a significant impact through his defence, making 16 tackles.

6. Sione Havili Talitui – 7.5

Havili Talitui wasn’t putting in the dominant hits but he was going low and bringing the Blues’ ball runners down, racking up 20 tackles by full-time. Nearly every Crusaders forward was threatening at the breakdown and Havili Talitui was no different, starting the second half strong by winning his side a turnover.

7. Tom Christie – 7.5

Christie had a rough start to the game, he was called up for a couple of early mistakes, giving the Blues a shot at set-piece attack. 20-tackle nights have become the baseline for Christie and tonight’s tackle count was up to his usual remarkable standard.

8. Christian Lio-Willie – 9

Lio-Willie was exceptional on the night, consistently getting his hands on the ball and running hard, finishing the game just one meter shy of beating Richie Mo’unga for the most meters gained. His offload game came out in the second half and set up more attacking play. The young No 8 went searching around the ruck and threatened before winning his side a turnover.

Furthering the impressive performance was Lio Willie’s involvement as a decision-maker off the back of the lineout move which led to Fainga’anuku’s second try. His discipline was on point, only getting called for an infringement after the 80th minute.

9. Mitch Drummond – 7.5

Drummond benefitted from some superb work around the breakdown from the Crusaders’ forward pack, who were clean and efficient in getting quick ball from the breakdown. The Crusaders’ attack was clear and purposeful, Drummond facilitating the right side of the field every time.

10. Richie Mo’unga – 9

Mo’unga’s playmaking brilliance was on full display from the opening minutes, placing a pass perfectly to set Braydon Ennor away for a try. There were trademark runs, defenders beaten, cross-field kicks, and cover tackles. The final instalment of Mo’unga v Barrett was won by Richie.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 9

Fainga’anuku brought energy to the game, he was hyped and showed it every time he injected himself into the game. The winger was active around the ruck, picking and going to mixed effect against the Blues’ forwards. Defensively, he stole a ball from the breakdown and laid a hefty hit on Ricky Riccitelli amongst others.

Two tries on the night were just reward after relentless carries and a lot of heart in what may be his final home game in Christchurch.

12. Jack Goodhue – 8

Goodhue was industrious around the park, a rare clearance kick from the second five was very well executed. The defence was the star of the show though, Goodhue led the game with a staggering 24 tackles, unheard of for a back. Better yet was his second efforts getting out of the way so all the turnovers his side won at the breakdown were clean. The distribution was clear and decisive, skipping players to find the open man.

13. Braydon Ennor – 8

After claiming the opening try of the game, Ennor was in some fine form, providing subtle touches that got the ball wide under pressure. A strong hit on Bryce Heem in the opening minutes sent the Blues midfielder over the sideline and provided another attacking opportunity. The All Black provided some quick thinking with kicks in the attack putting further pressure on the Blues.

14. Dallas McLeod – 7.5

McLeod made good decisions and good reads to keep Caleb Clarke quiet on the wing. His effort around the park was rewarded with a charge down. Strong defence across the board from the utility back.

15. Will Jordan – 8.5

Was quiet for the opening ten minutes but injected himself with all his pace in the 11th minute, running a great line and delivering the pass to set up Leicester Fainga’anuku for the try. The gaps weren’t there for Jordan but he ran hard and kept going at the Blues. The fullback was to the test with a cross-field kick from Beauden Barrett and claimed a difficult, physical take to save a try.

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister – 6

17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin – 7

18. Reuben O’Neill – 7

19. Dominic Gardiner – 7

20. Corey Kellow – 7

21. Willi Heinz – 8

22. Fergus Burke – 8.5

23. Chay Fihaki – 8.5