Italy to move on from coach Kieran Crowley after World Cup
Kieran Crowley will leave his role as Italy head coach after the World Cup later this year, despite the New Zealand coach’s wish to extend his contract.
Former All Blacks fullback Crowley, who previously coached Canada at the 2015 World Cup, was appointed Italy coach in 2021 and guided the Six Nations minnows to a famous win in Wales to end a 36-game losing streak in the competition.
He then oversaw Italy’s historic first victory over Australia in November last year. Crowley has a record of six wins and 13 defeats with Italy.
“Kieran’s time with Italian rugby is very positive. He has raised a group of boys, making them into men and players of high international level, and for this we will be eternally grateful to him,” the Italian federation (FIR) president Marzio Innocenti said while announcing Crowley’s departure.
But Crowley said he would have liked to be involved with the Italy team for the next World Cup cycle as well.
“I regret FIR’s decision not to extend my contract. We have a young team that has gained good experience over the past year, with performances that have shown improvement in many areas,” he said.
“With a World Cup and four more years of international matches, we will have a group with an average of 50 to 60 caps, an exciting prospect. Unfortunately, I will not be part of this journey.
“I will be 100 per cent committed along with our staff to prepare this group of players (for the World Cup) in the best way possible.”
The World Cup kicks off on September 8. Italy are in Pool A along with New Zealand, hosts France, Uruguay and Namibia.
