International

Italy to move on from coach Kieran Crowley after World Cup

By AAP
Kieran Crowley has looked like a shrewd appointment after Franco Smith started a quiet revolution in Italian rugby (Photo by Tullio Puglia - Federugby/Getty Images)

Kieran Crowley will leave his role as Italy head coach after the World Cup later this year, despite the New Zealand coach’s wish to extend his contract.

Former All Blacks fullback Crowley, who previously coached Canada at the 2015 World Cup, was appointed Italy coach in 2021 and guided the Six Nations minnows to a famous win in Wales to end a 36-game losing streak in the competition.

He then oversaw Italy’s historic first victory over Australia in November last year. Crowley has a record of six wins and 13 defeats with Italy.

“Kieran’s time with Italian rugby is very positive. He has raised a group of boys, making them into men and players of high international level, and for this we will be eternally grateful to him,” the Italian federation (FIR) president Marzio Innocenti said while announcing Crowley’s departure.

