Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 46 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Weber's successor: Cortez Ratima 'ready to take over the team'

By Ned Lester
Cortez Ratima of the Chiefs is congratulated by team mates after scoring a try during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Queensland Reds and the Chiefs at Suncorp Stadium on April 29, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Brad Weber’s Chiefs legacy extends beyond the field, the co-captain has represented the best of Chiefs mana in the sheds and community. However, France is calling for the 32-year-old, and Weber has answered. His departure leaves the No 9 jersey in the hands of the most accurate halfback in the competition, Cortez Ratima.

The young apprentice has spent two seasons learning the tricks of the trade from one of New Zealand’s finest, an All Blacks XV call-up in his debut Super Rugby season evidence of his raw talent.

Weber is not done yet though, despite a close call in the quarter-final against the Reds. Now in the knockout stages, any game could be the veteran’s last. The Reds did their best to put a premature end to the top seed’s campaign, but unlike the sides’ regular season match, the Chiefs managed to deliver the final blow.

“When I come off the field on the weekend and we’re down by a point I was thinking geez, surely not, surely I don’t go out like this,” Weber told SENZ’s The Run Home with Kirst & Beav.

“We were in a similar situation in New Plymouth where guys started going themselves trying to win it individually rather than sticking to the game plan which we know has been working for us all season.

“So that was the main message, to just keep trusting that we’ve got the ability and the shape to eventually break them and score.”

Leaving the park at the 61-minute mark, it was Ratima’s time to bring the win home. Weber was unsure if the substitution would be his last in Hamilton, or the final time Ratima would have to play second fiddle.

The game hung in the balance and while reduced to cheering from the sideline, Weber couldn’t help but reflect on his journey and the young bucks snapping at his ankles.

“I start thinking about how good my life has been these last 10 years here with all these guys and it’s sad it all has to end.

“But I think it’s the right time to move on. Cortez (Ratima) and Xavier (Roe) are ready to take over the team full-time so it’s time for those boys to take over and talk about moving on.”

A shoulder injury ruled Ratima out of Super Rugby Aotearoa Under 20s in 2021, but the Waikato local seamlessly slotted into the premier squad when an injury sidelined Xaver Roe.

Prior to that, a call from the Crusaders gave Ratima a choice to make. The youngster opted to represent his people and take up an opportunity with the Chiefs.

That decision has been rewarded and 2024 will likely bring with it a promotion to the starting XV. In the meantime, a Super Rugby Pacific title beckons and another All Blacks XV selection could well be confirmed on Sunday when the team is announced.

 

