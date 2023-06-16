Leon MacDonald admits Blues weren't good enough in 'brutal' loss
All Blacks-bound coach Leon MacDonald admits the Auckland Blues were no match for the Canterbury Crusaders after seeing his side handed a 52-15 Super Rugby Pacific semi-final thrashing in Christchurch.
MacDonald, who will work as an assistant to Scott Robertson when the Crusaders’ coach takes over at the All Blacks’ helm later this year, saw his team dismantled in the first 40 minutes.
He conceded the Blues were no match for the reigning champions.
“When you go up against the Crusaders they’ll test you and you’ve got to have your mindset tough,” said MacDonald.
“It’s the dark arts of the game that they’re so good at and for us to not be able to step up when it was our opportunity to do that is probably the thing that hurts the most.
“We’re not a great team, we aren’t nailing the big moments, big games and that’s obviously frustrating.
“But there’s something about this group that can turn into a very good team and I just hope they stick tight and whoever takes the helm next is able just to keep cranking them forward.”
The Crusaders were ruthless in the first half, scoring four unanswered tries to hold a 29-point lead by the interval over the team they defeated in last year’s final.
Victory took the Crusaders into their sixth Super Rugby decider since 2017 and either the Waikato Chiefs or the ACT Brumbies, who face off on Saturday, will stand between Robertson and the title next week.
“It’s a big lesson tonight,” said MacDonald. “They brought the intensity that you would expect. That’s why they’ve been unbeaten here for probably 30 games now.
“We had high hopes and for it to end like this isn’t ideal, but sport can be brutal at times – the highs are high and the lows are brutally low.
“You put your heart and soul into these big games. You’re thinking about them months out, and when all doesn’t go the way you hoped, it’s always frustrating.”
Comments
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments