Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

Matt Kvesic of Coventry celebrates with teammates after scoring their first try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Coventry and Northampton Saints at Butts Park Arena on November 23, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Coventry Rugby have confirmed they will attempt to break into English rugby’s Gallagher Premiership if they end the current season as winners of the Championship.

The top flight has in recent times become a closed shop in which ten shareholders in Premiership Rugby Ltd (PRL) share TV income, RFU funding and other revenues through PRL.

This elite group has shrunk from 13 in the course of the last three years following the collapse of Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish.

In previous times promotion and relegation between the Premiership and English rugby’s second tier was an annual event which allowed current top-flight strugglers Exeter plus the likes of Leeds, Rotherham and London Welsh to enjoy spells at the top table.

However, off-field conditions for entry were progressively tightened and as a result very few have in recent times been in a position to both make an application while also being realistic Championship title winners.

While these qualification criteria have this season been reviewed and on the surface relaxed, a number of Championship clubs have pointed to the small print which still requires significant upfront investment in stadium capacity planning consents before a promotion application will be considered.

According to Cov executive chair Jon Sharp this situation remains the subject of further discussion and potentially a legal challenge.

However, he advised that the Blue and Whites will press on anyway and have therefore submitted a promotion application which will become active should they win the Championship then a two-legged play-off against the Premiership’s bottom club.

“Along with our fellow Championship clubs we are anticipating that some of the promotion criteria currently in place are relaxed,” he said.

“However, as the West Midlands’ highest-ranked club we must make our ambition clear here and now. We will therefore do whatever we can to meet the standards that allow us to bring Premiership Rugby to our city.

“Vital to this is the support of both Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority and we are building good working relationships with both.

“In particular we need their help with planning permissions that meet the Premiership’s ground capacity requirements while also facilitating our wider redevelopment of the Arena.

“This is a key part of our plan to fast-track the club to being independently financially sustainable through a business model that a has multiple revenue streams. In time we believe the Butts will become a destination venue for top-level national, regional, and local sport, music concerts and major food and cultural events.”

150-year-old ‘Cov’ is both the oldest senior sports club in the city and one that prides itself on its community-centric approach.

This was underlined when its recently-showcased development plans revealed significant amounts of affordable sheltered accommodation for those needing supported later living. These plans also deliver an innovative approach to tackling bed-blocking in local hospitals.

In addition to its Championship-leading first team and a rapidly-developing rugby academy, Coventry also has a thriving community programme. With the support of the club’s charitable foundation this delivers rugby and netball around the city with a focus on transforming lives through sport.

Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

We’ve attempted to pull together a comprehensive 100-1 list of the Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players, bolstered by a team of esteemed RugbyPass writers from all over the globe.

Read Now

According to chief executive Nick Johnston, the club hopes this promotion application will shine a spotlight on what the club is achieving and possibly as a result also draw in additional investment.

“Someone told me recently that we’re one of the West Midlands’ best-kept secrets,” he said.

“We would very much like to lose that tag and we believe applying for and hopefully getting promotion to the Premiership will do that.

“Bringing top-level sport to Coventry will hugely benefit the local economy as well as being great publicity for the city through its regular presence on national TV. We are already getting more attention with our recent games getting some coverage on BBC Midlands Today.

“With the support of our local authorities we can develop the Butts Park Arena into something which gives a big boost to the regeneration of Spon End, assists those needing supported living and also creates a Premiership-standard venue which is fit for purpose.

“Everyone is aware of the financial problems that have seen four prominent English clubs fail in recent years.

“Getting the right financial structures behind our business is clearly of vital importance and to this end we set up an investment panel earlier in the year to facilitate our growth strategy.

“We would love to attract additional investment into the club from someone who supports what we’re doing within rugby, the community and as a leading city centre events venue as Coventry Rugby is on the up!”

Saracens' Tizard faces Diamond's wrath for season-ending 'cheap shot'

Newcastle Falcons boss Steve Diamond has branded the illegal clear out that earned Saracens lock Hugh Tizard a red card and left Falcons centre Sammy Arnold facing a long lay off as a cheap shot delivered by an “irate youth”.

Read Now

LONG READ

Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

From South African supremacy to Welsh woes, an in-depth look at how each team developed - or regressed - during November.

LONG READ

Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Australia may be annoyed after a narrow defeat in Ireland, but their displays bolster hope for the 2025 Lions series.

LONG READ

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 53 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 8 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
