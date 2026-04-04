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Investec Champions Cup

Bulls player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Jack Dempsey of Glasgow Warriorsscores his team's second try during the Investec Champions Cup match between Glasgow Warriors and Vodacom Bulls at Scotstoun Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Bulls player ratings: The Bulls came within a whisker of pulling off a famous win at a rain-lashed Scotstoun, producing a brave, abrasive performance in torrential conditions that cranked up the error count on both sides.

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They led 14-12 at the break and were never out of the contest, but an avalanche of penalties ultimately proved fatal. Glasgow edged it 25-21 late on, yet the Bulls’ commitment, scrum dominance and defensive resolve hauled the contest right down to the wire.

Here are our Bulls player ratings:

1. Gerhard Steenekamp – 8
Outstanding at scrum time where the Bulls had the clear upper hand, especially in the opening quarter. Carried with intent and power and consistently got over the gainline. His night was only blemished by three penalties, including offsides, which dragged Glasgow back into it. Without those, this might have been higher.

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2. Johan Grobbelaar – 7.5
Led the Bulls tackle count again and got his rewards with a well-taken try in the corner after a slick blindside move off the maul. Reliable in the carry and busy defensively, even if the Glasgow catch-and-drive caused problems all night.

Penalties

8
Penalties Conceded
13
0
Yellow Cards
1
0
Red Cards
0

3. Francois Klopper – 7
Solid in the scrum and held up well against a strong Glasgow front-row. Guilty of an ill-judged turnover early on and faded out as the weather worsened, but this was still a decent effort in tough conditions.

4. Ruan Vermaak – 8.5
Absolutely everywhere. Carried relentlessly, worked tirelessly at the breakdown and ground out hard yards when finesse was impossible. One of the Bulls’ standout performers and a huge reason they stayed in the contest for 80 minutes.

5. Ruan Nortje – 6.5
A nuisance for Glasgow at lineout time early on, but his night unravelled with a crucial missed tackle on Stafford McDowall in the lead-up to Max Williamson’s try. Mixed impact overall.

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6. Marcell Coetzee – 6
Missed too many tackles, continuing an uncomfortable trend from last weekend, and struggled at times defensively. He did pop up as a nuisance at the breakdown in patches, but this was below his usual abrasive standard.

7. Elrigh Louw – 5
Another frustrating outing. Gave away four penalties, including a late yellow card that sucked the life out of the Bulls’ final push and allowed Adam Hasting to kick the final points of the contest. Well below what he’s capable of.

8. Cameron Hanekom – 6.5
A mixed bag. Made metres and beat defenders when switched on, but he looked lost at times and directly squandered a try by getting in Cheswill Jooste’s way. Quieter than expected for a player chasing Springbok honours.

9. Embrose Papier – 8
Excellent. Kicked cleverly in frightful conditions, controlled tempo well and consistently made good decisions. His game management kept the Bulls in the fight deep into the second half.

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10. Handré Pollard – 7
A tough night physically. Kicked well in atrocious weather and slotted key penalties, but he was in the wars and copped an accidental boot to the head, which left his ear in ribbons. Held things steady.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse – 5.5
Off at halftime without ever really threatening to cut loose. Looked dangerous when he did see the ball, but opportunities were few and far between.

12. Harold Vorster – 5.5
The game largely passed him by. Didn’t do much wrong defensively, but offered little in attack as the Bulls struggled to generate midfield momentum. A bit of a pedestrian at times.

13. Canan Moodie – 6.5
Bright first half where he presented a genuine threat ball in hand and produced a massive hit on McDowall before the break. Received treatment early in the second half and was quieter thereafter.

14. Cheswill Jooste – 6
A threat whenever he got space, but errors at critical moments blemished his night. Had no answer for Patrick Schickerling’s finish on 58 minutes, which proved costly.

15. David Kriel – 7
Produced a sublime pass to send Grobbelaar over in the corner and later kicked a crucial conversion to keep the Bulls alive. Also guilty of spilling the ball forward with a try chance looming, summing up a mixed but influential performance.

Replacements – 5
Marco van Staden made an impact with a late try to give the Bulls a final shot at glory, but his earlier penalty was expensive. Discipline hurt the Bulls off the bench, with momentum repeatedly handed back to Glasgow when it mattered most.

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Comments

8 Comments
c
cm 5 days ago

Based on the player ratings one would assume that Bulls won.

E
Eric Elwood 6 days ago

Hard luck Bulls I was supporting them today and fellow URC team Stormers also. Glasgow are doing a little Welsh impression with the onfield winding up. They knew they were in safe hands with Brousset. The penalty leading to the last try was case in point. The Scottish player on the ground grabbed the Bulls player above him with both hands on the jersey. The Glasgow player smiled and wouldn’t let it go. The Bull tried to shake him off, and a mellee ensued. The correct call should have been a reversal of the penalty as a Glasgow player was the point of origin, but Brousset penalized Bulls an extra 10 metres which allows Glasgow kick close to the Bulls line and eventually score.

Bulls will be wiser next time and Toulon won’t be fooled by those tricks.

Well done Bulls and Stormers for showing up. A couple of English clubs had trips across the English channel and couldn’t be bothered.

Maybe a couple of the English places should be given to URC/French teams?

c
cm 5 days ago

Bulls were kept in the game by the ref. The number of penalty offences they committed in their 22 was worthy of at least one, probably two, yellow cards.

C
CB 6 days ago

Yeah that'll be the Glasgow player on the floor with 2 Bulls players with hands on him? Yeah he's clearly the instigator! What a bizarre take!

Bulls really were due a yellow earlier in the half, it was what, 5 or 6 new penalty advantages while under penalty advantage on their 5 metre line before McDowall scored. Then again later in the half, similar situation. But yeah, the Bulls were hard done by.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Wasn’t there an Irish team that paddled their way across the dyke today and couldn’t be bothered too?

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GP 35 minutes ago
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Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

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Nickers 51 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

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JW 1 hour ago
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Not by running straight into contact though.

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JW 1 hour ago
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Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

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JW 1 hour ago
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Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



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JW 1 hour ago
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The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



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unknown 1 hour ago
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And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
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Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

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JW 1 hour ago
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Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

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JW 1 hour ago
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Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

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JW 1 hour ago
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I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

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PMcD 1 hour ago
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Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

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Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
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Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
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JW 2 hours ago
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People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

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Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

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PMcD 2 hours ago
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Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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