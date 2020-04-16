1:12pm, 16 April 2020

Dan Biggar has outlined the reasons why he is more than happy to keep testing himself in the Gallagher Premiership rather than return to the Guinness PRO14. The Welsh out-half made the switch to England in 2018 following eleven seasons at the Ospreys in his native Wales.

He has been kept busy in the midlands, to say the least, starting in all 18 of his league appearances last season and managing four league starts this term despite his limited availability due to his World Cup and Six Nations commitments before the rugby season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old has now outlined how much he relishes going head to head with some of the biggest names in the English club game. Speaking on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight, the 83-cap playmaker said: “For me, going up against Owen Farrell, (Danny) Cipriani and people like that week in, week out is just a real bar-setter.

“If you’re not quite on the money, you get found out because if you’re not on it, chances are your opposite number is. Every week is a challenge. You look at Sale, who have signed Rob du Preez and has made a huge impact up there.

“It seems to be that every team has got a very strong outside-half and that’s what I enjoy. I enjoy the challenge of going up against big names and big reputations.

“This might sound strange but I still see myself as having to put myself up against those guys, or I have got to compare myself to those guys – I’ve got to aspire to be like those guys.

“I don’t see myself as a 30-year-old guy who has been around the block a little bit, I still see myself as an aspiring 20-year-old who is aspiring to get better week in, week out. Playing against that type of player in front of packed houses, in a league that is as competitive as anything in the world, is brilliant for me.”