United Rugby Championship

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

By Bryn Palmer
Ben Healy of Edinburgh during the United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Leinster at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Edinburgh fly-half Ben Healy has paid the price for their “directionless” display in last week’s URC mauling by the Lions and been cut from the match-day squad against the Stormers on Saturday.

The Scotland international, who started the last two Tests of their summer tour against Chile and Uruguay, will instead be dispatched to play for Edinburgh’s A team against Bath United the same day in a bid to rediscover some form.

It is quite a comedown for the former Munster man, who started 23 of Edinburgh’s 24 games last season, playing all but 20 minutes of their 18 URC games, and was the league’s top points-scorer with 175 in his first season in the Scottish capital.
But the arrival of fellow Scotland cap Ross Thompson from rivals Glasgow this summer saw Healy restricted to a bench role in their opening two URC matches against Leinster and Bulls.

The 25-year-old was handed a start against the Lions in Johannesburg, but such was the poverty of Edinburgh’s attack and general game management – they were 48-0 down by half-time before losing 55-21 – that Thompson has been swiftly recalled, with utility back Cammy Scott coming into the match-day 23.

Head coach Sean Everitt has demoted both his half-backs among six changes, with co-captain Ben Vellacott dropped to the bench and Ali Price starting at scrum-half.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Edinburgh
12:15
12 Oct 24
Stormers
All Stats and Data

“We just felt that we were a bit directionless on attack,” Everitt said, explaining the change at 10. “We know that Ben has got a good skill-set and he’s led the team well.

“We just feel that Ross has obviously done a good job for us, and instead of Ben sitting on the bench behind Ross this weekend, we thought we’d send him down to Bath to play for the A team and get some more game time. Players that are in spinal positions within the team need to play.

“Cammy Scott has done well in the A team over the last two weeks, so it’s good that he gets an opportunity on the bench. At the same time Ben Healy can get a good 80 minutes under the belt against Bath.”

Asked what the message had been to Thompson and Price this week as Edinburgh seek to kick-start their season after three straight losses, Everitt said: “It’s just about giving the team direction on attack and bringing experience as far as game management is concerned.

“We’re facing a similar defence system as we did against Leinster and I thought those two did really well against Leinster, so it makes sense that we return to those two players against a team like the Stormers.”

Elsewhere, Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe returns on the left wing in place of Ross McCann after missing the Lions match with a tight calf.

Back-rower Ben Muncaster starts at openside for the first time, in place of the rested Hamish Watson, while hooker Patrick Harrison is handed only his third senior start for the club, with Ewan Ashman sidelined after a head knock against the Lions. Converted hooker Harri Morris, who made his debut as a back-rower in 2021, could make only his second senior appearance as a replacement.

Lock Jamie Hodgson also gets a first start of the season – taking over from Marshall Sykes – alongside captain Grant Gilchrist in the second row, with Scotland back-rower Luke Crosbie poised to make his return from injury from the bench.
Scotland full-back Harry Paterson, fit again after cutting his heel on the door of a sauna in pre-season, and tighthead prop Javan Sebastian, who had a quad injury, will both make their comebacks for Edinburgh’s A team against Bath’s second string.

Edinburgh team v Stormers:
15. Wes Goosen
14. Darcy Graham
13. Mosese Tuipulotu
12. Matt Scott
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Ross Thompson
9. Ali Price
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Patrick Harrison
3. Paul Hill
4. Jamie Hodgson
5. Grant Gilchrist (captain)
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Ben Muncaster
8. Magnus Bradbury

REPLACEMENTS:
16. Harri Morris
17. Boan Venter
18. D’arcy Rae
19. Marshall Sykes
20. Luke Crosbie
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Cammy Scott
23. Matt Currie

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 5 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How you set up the teams is critical and must tap into allegiances somehow or the audience is gone from the start. If the fans ain’t on board the whole show goes nowhere. Logistics are also important, a big sr lesson, and then you can look at how the player resources will operate.


As the Vapor’s once said, I think I’m turning Japanese I really think so… 🎶 🇯🇵 😂

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 11 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ireland played only one non Irish raised player and still beat the World Champions this year. You know as little about Irish rugby as you do about French Rugby

521 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You!

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 14 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

"Firstly, they will get out on the streets, man the barricades and set up burning road blocks at the drop of a hat. No one tells a Frenchie what to do."


Wrong! They are republicans and egalatarians. If you treat them or people in their community unfairly they will take action to put that right regardless of how many billions you have in the bank. A very admirable trait that many of us timid souls in the anglosphere would do well do observe and emulate.

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 19 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Both SAs special moves in that game resulted in converted tries. Meanwhile, SA made some miraculous saves including the one handed stop by Etzebeth which could have been game over. Yes, SA won. But must you always attempt to condescend and demean beaten opponents. France played outstanding rugby in that World Cup. That should be respected.

521 Go to comments
A
Athenry 22 minutes ago
Wasps statement as 3 ex-Prem clubs bid to enter Championship

Can't wait for London Irish to rise again - such a joyful, entertaining and thrilling team to follow. But PLEASE don't let the Wallies running the Premiership go for segregated seating! Clive Woodward, how can you be so daft in supporting this idea! The great definer of the civilzed sport of Rugby Union is the cheerful mixing of fans, pints in hand, in the stands applauding great play from both sides and enjoying some banter with a neighbour from another part of the country.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think not sending the latter stage top 14 players is cowardly. It is practical/sensible. I do feel that in other times France would never do that, and perhaps that a reflection on the lower perceived status of NZ rugby globally. France simply don't see the benefit for them. The Irish tour really did serious damage there.


You got England in June. France are sending a weakened team in 2025. I don't see Ireland doing a tour this side of the 2027 RWC at least (maybe longer, relations are not good). It is not clear where NZ are going to get visitors of the highest standards from beyond the RC nations. Stomping feet and calling these nations 'cowards' won't cut it.

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
Three changes for Leinster, four for Munster for sold-out URC derby

This will be a record attendance for a URC match (82,300). Showing that the URC and Irish rugby in a very good place.

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 36 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I thought the whole debate was about whether he should tour? We'll see how much he plays in November, don't forget that Paps and Ethan have both been injured and Ethan was needed at 6 until Sititi excelled there so we don't know who's really first choice.


BTW I've spotted a huge flaw in the stats. More than half of Cane's minutes have been away against the RWC so we're not comparing like with like.

521 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Well he's certainly not as big! But I understand that the real issue is that he's a different type of player from what they're looking for so he needs to develop other parts of his game.

521 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 44 minutes ago
Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

Id there is such a thing as a must win on match day 4 then this is it. Good call replacing the half backs. It did look to me in Johannesburg that Edinburgh were fatigued amplified by the altitude.

1 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
WXV: Beukeboom benched as Canada make nine changes to face England

Of all the nations in the top 10 I feel that Canada has had the greatest improvement over the past year, with Ireland not far behind. BF have slightly slipped, partly due to the improvement of other nations they haven't developed as much. RR still set the standard but it's their strength in depth that sets them apart. Aus are transitioning well now and the USA will always have heart. The other 6N do need more time although France still blow hot and cold and Wales, well I can't see where they are going

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, not really. You're going to get nowhere near the quality of coming up against a Crusader outfit even if you buy every player and transplant it into some new Japanese city (do they have those like China?), that you would the real thing.


Also they are heavily business driven, so the love them some big aussie markets more than having a cool team like the Chiefs to play against (in relation to some ideas made above), and they want the league to stand on it's own feet, to drive it's own future, say he we are arguing the French league should be doing. They don't want the teams funded by companys, they want the American franchise model results, so again, there are more interesting things that might acheive that than just having the best foreign talent filling all their sides.

521 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

1. It’s not on one of your articles. Which is extra special.


2. I had to work the system for that one. Fortunately my kiwi mates haven’t figured it out yet.


It all feels like a hollow victory.

521 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Their market/dollar collapsed, it was all completely separate after that.


Funny I was just on URC site today look to see if we can access the replays and I saw all the team logos with branding on the SA'n ones. Very much what it turned/segregated into in SR too.

521 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No, but it was done at a difficult time of course.


Australia weren't as ready. They tried to set it up as an independent comp and invited aussie (and others) teams to join but there was no trust between NZR and RA at that point so they stepped in and blocked their sides from joining. They only just agreed to an independent board this year and ofc things haven't gone well on their side.


Even the new side Moana Pacifika was too rushed to really work well. The plan for them needed to be embedded for a while like the Drua were before they joined SR. Not that I'd think that would be a guarantee that they were a success.


I actually thought COVID was the perfect opportunity to do something simpler, but still with value, like what others suggested locally above. I think a test match level competition like SR is designed for is a very overrated concept and would have welcomed something with like the TOP 14's tradition but on a Div 2 level.

521 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How will you manage in your roles as head of tv contracts for the French and managing editor at RP…???

521 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Absolutely stunk the joint out on the weekend.


It's just so predictable. Get injured, come back and try to prove you're the man by playing 'catchup' football and trying everything. He looked big, he looked strong, he looked fast, he made it look like boys against men. But every single thing he tried to pull off failed miserably because he's trying to play well above his means. He looked like Ross Taylor trying to slog 6 himself back into record breaking form.


He's just got no nouse on the field, very similar to the Barretts in that respect. Not saying he can't force his way in but there's no way I risk giving this guy even 20 minutes against the big teams incase he was enough to lose the match. He can wait to come back in once he's proved he's playing well (which he hasn't had a chance to do at any point this year due to injury, pretty much mirroring his whole career).

521 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

What makes you say that?

521 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have no idea what your talking about. What could be negotiated?

521 Go to comments
