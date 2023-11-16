Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

4

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

International News

England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report

British & Irish Lions strike landmark deal with Premiership and URC for 2025

The 15s players who make a dream Team GB Olympic 7s team

Australian sevens coach defends Hooper after Eddie Jones’ ‘role models’ dig

More International More News

Trending Video

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

It was an historic night for Marlie Packer, the England captain lifted the first-ever WXV 1 trophy after beating their 2021 Rugby World Cup opponents New Zealand. Packer also took home rugby's top individual prize.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
International

Australian sevens coach defends Hooper after Eddie Jones’ ‘role models’ dig

By Finn Morton
Michael Hooper during the Australia men's national rugby team announcement at Sandton Sun on July 06, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Eddie Jones shocked the rugby world for all the wrong reasons late last month after taking a surprising swipe at an exiled trio, including Michael Hooper, after the Wallabies’ pool stage exit at the Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones, who has since resigned as Australia’s head coach amidst long-lasting rumours of a return to Japan, said Hooper, Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley weren’t “the right role models for the team going forward.”

Hooper is the most-capped Australian rugby captain in history, and the decorated flanker also won the John Eales Medal for the Wallabies’ Players’ Player of the Year a record four times.

Related

Tickets for HSBC SVNS Perth go on sale now

Tickets go on sale today for the inaugural HSBC SVNS series in Perth as Western Australia welcomes the world's best sevens rugby players on 26-28 January 2024.

Read Now

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Unsurprisingly, Jones’ comments sparked quite a reaction. It was hard to make sense of it when many would consider Hooper to be one of the best leaders in Australian rugby history.

With Hooper signing a team with the Australian sevens program ahead of an attempt to make the Olympic team, coach John Manenti has become the latest person to hit back at Jones.

“I strongly disagree with those comments and I don’t know why they needed to be said, to be honest,” Manenti said, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“His (Hooper’s) reputation, if nothing else, has been exactly that – a good role model, a good work ethic, a good training ethic. I know when those comments came out, the amount of players that came out publicly and said things: that told me enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is uncompromising around his standards and his beliefs, and that may upset some people. He may upset me at times, too – that’s the reality of guys who are strong-willed and want to be the best.

Related

Michael Hooper embracing ‘unusual’ sevens challenge ahead of Olympics bid

The four-time John Eales medallist for Wallabies Players’ Player of the Year will embark on an exciting new rugby chapter at 32 years of age.

Read Now

“So we may butt heads but that’ll be a good thing. You want to be challenged and to challenge each other to be better.”

Hooper has trained a few times with his new sevens teammates, but the former Wallabies skipper won’t officially join the program until the start of January.

With less than four weeks between then and day one of the Perth SVNS which starts on Australia Day (January 26), Hooper will certainly have his work cut out for him as he looks to “earn” his spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He feels that he still has value to add to Australian rugby and we feel like he still has enormous value to add to Australian rugby,” Manenti told Rugby.com.au.

“It keeps him and his family in Australia rather than potentially overseas where there would have been plenty of offers so I think it’s a win-win for Australian rugby, sevens and ‘Hoops’.

“We’re pretty excited. He’s had a few training runs where he’s done some running with us. I did a group session yesterday with the rehab group and already you see just a few extra per cent by the boys putting in, and wanting to lift their game.

“He’ll have a great effect on the group and it’ll be a great challenge for him because he knows coming into this he’s not going to just turn up and take a place in the team.

“He’ll have to earn it and learn the game… he’s well aware of that and understands this is a challenge and nothing’s given, he’s going to earn his right and he wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Recommended

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

FEATURED

The 15s players who make a dream Team GB Olympic 7s team

British & Irish Lions strike landmark deal with Premiership and URC for 2025

BREAKING

England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Touching ceremony uniquely honours home town hero 'Ox' Nché Touching ceremony uniquely honours home town hero 'Ox' Nché
Search