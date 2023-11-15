Michael Hooper embracing ‘unusual’ sevens challenge ahead of Olympics bid

Select Edition

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

International News

England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report

British & Irish Lions strike landmark deal with Premiership and URC for 2025

The 15s players who make a dream Team GB Olympic 7s team

Australian sevens coach defends Hooper after Eddie Jones’ ‘role models’ dig

Trending Video

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

It was an historic night for Marlie Packer, the England captain lifted the first-ever WXV 1 trophy after beating their 2021 Rugby World Cup opponents New Zealand. Packer also took home rugby's top individual prize.

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

International

Michael Hooper embracing ‘unusual’ sevens challenge ahead of Olympics bid

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Rugby fans around the world have all watched, admired and celebrated Michael Hooper’s illustrious Wallabies career which of course ended in heartbreak earlier this year after being overlooked for the World Cup squad.

But now it’s time for rugby fans – both old and new – to look ahead to the new-look HSBC SVNS season in 2023/24 with Rugby Australia confirming that Hooper has switched to the sport’s shorter format.

With one eye on the Olympic Games in Paris, the four-time John Eales medallist for Wallabies Players’ Player of the Year will embark on an exciting new rugby chapter at 32 years of age.

‘Can’t give them an excuse’: What academy heartbreak taught Aussie 7s prodigy

Dally Bird’s ascent from the depths of disappointment to the heights of the Australian Sevens team is a tale of resilience, determination and honesty.

Read Now

Hooper, who is the most-capped Wallabies captain in history, will join the likes of Dietrich Roache, Henry Paterson, Josh Turner and Maurice Longbottom in the Aussie Sevens team on January 1st.

While the former Wallaby won’t be available for the upcoming Dubai and Cape Town Sevens, Hooper is set to debut in Aussie Sevens gold at the Perth Sevens on Australia Day (January 26).

But for a player who will eventually retire as one of the most individually decorated players in Australian rugby history, Hooper will need to get used to “a lot of running” ahead of the Perth event and beyond.

“A lot of running, a lot of running – it’s the most I’ve ever seen,” Hooper said on Channel 9’s The Today Show on Thursday.

Tickets for HSBC SVNS Perth go on sale now

Tickets go on sale today for the inaugural HSBC SVNS series in Perth as Western Australia welcomes the world's best sevens rugby players on 26-28 January 2024.

Read Now

“I start in Jan, so the first competition is going to be Perth at the end of that month. It’s going to be a new challenge – I think that’s what’s so exciting for me.

“I’ve done 15s for so long, I’ve been lucky to play in a Wallaby jersey for so long but to get into a sevens tournament with the potential to go to the Olympics, it’s pretty exciting stuff.”

It’s been a massive morning for SVNS with France captain Antoine Dupont set to miss the Six Nations as the world-class halfback targets Olympic gold on home soil.

Hooper and Dupont and both looking to create history at the Paris Games as they look to help their teams secure the first Olympic medal for their nations in men’s rugby sevens history.

“It would be an amazing experience (but) there’s so much water under the bridge to go to being in that environment,” Hooper added.

“I’ve done a couple of days training with these guys and they’re hungry, they’re all about 22, they can run forever. I’m one of the bigger guys in the team which is very unusual.

“It’s going to be great.”

Kyle Rowe: 'The day after I was made redundant, I saw the Glasgow boys training - that was brutal'
