Rugby Australia statement: Michael Hooper and the 2024 Olympics

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

2

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

3

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

4

Thomas Ramos gives his take on Cheslin Kolbe World Cup charge down

5

Rassie Erasmus: 2021 resignation letter, Lions tour cancellation row

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

International News

England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report

British & Irish Lions strike landmark deal with Premiership and URC for 2025

The 15s players who make a dream Team GB Olympic 7s team

Australian sevens coach defends Hooper after Eddie Jones’ ‘role models’ dig

More International More News

Trending Video

Kaitlan Leaney puts the Wallaroos win down to 'all heart'

Australia No. 8 Kaitlan Leaney stepped up under the bright lights of the WXV's final weekend, proving a physical presence for her side in the dramatic win over Wales.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 2 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
International

Rugby Australia statement: Michael Hooper and the 2024 Olympics

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Hooper is on course to potentially clash with Antoine Dupont at next year’s Olympic Games after Rugby Australia confirmed that the ex-Wallabies skipper will be part of his country’s men’s sevens squad in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confirmation came just hours after it was revealed in France that Dupont is set to miss the upcoming Guinness Six Nations and instead play on the revamped HSBC SNVS Series so that he can take part in the Games next July at Stade de France.

A statement read: “Australia’s most-capped Wallabies captain, Michael Hooper, has signed on with Rugby Australia’s sevens squad for 2024 and will embark upon the upcoming global HSBC SVNS Series, as the programme sets its sights on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

“A four-time winner of the John Eales medal as the Wallabies player’s player of the year, Hooper switches to the sevens programme having made his Super Rugby debut in 2010 for the NSW Waratahs and with 125 Test caps to his name.

“Hooper will join the sevens programme full-time in January and is hopeful of playing in his first tournament on home soil at the inaugural Perth SVNS over the Australia Day long weekend.

Related

France poised to confirm Antoine Dupont will miss 2024 Six Nations

France skipper Antoine Dupont will miss the 2024 Guinness Six Nations in order to prepare to represent his country at the Olympic Games next July.

Read Now

“World Rugby has revamped the global HSBC SVNS Series for 2024, with the calendar now incorporating eight rugby festivals in major cities around the world, and with both men’s and women’s competitions taking place at each event – Perth being the third stop of the new season.

“The Australian men’s sevens qualified automatically for the Olympics as a result of their finishing position in last year’s World Rugby Sevens Series, with the sevens showpiece tournament to be held at the Stade de France in Paris next July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Australian men’s and women’s sevens teams begin their SVNS series campaign on December 2-3 in Dubai before visiting Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid on the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

Hooper said: “I’d like to thank John Manenti (Australian men’s sevens coach) and Scott Bowen (national performance manager – sevens) for the opportunity to join the programme in what is a massively exciting year with the Olympics on the horizon.

“The transition is something I have thought a lot about and I’m extremely motivated by the challenge of playing sevens and trying to earn my way into this team. I’ve started making a few changes to my training in preparation and can’t wait to get started in January.”

Manenti added: “Michael is an outstanding rugby player and a great leader, so we are thrilled to have him join our programme. We know he has got a strong skillset for sevens and a big engine and we are looking forward to helping him transition quickly to the format.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a player with big-game experience and to have someone like Michael in our set-up can be a point of difference for us next year.”

  • HSBC SVNS Perth is the third round of the season and takes place at HBF Park in Perth from January 26-28. Click here for tickets

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Rival coach insists Crusaders are ‘the only team that knows how to win’ Rival coach insists Crusaders are ‘the only team that knows how to win
Search