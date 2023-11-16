The 15s players who make a dream Team GB Olympic 7s team

With France captain Antoine Dupont set to miss the Six Nations next year as he prepares to make a switch to represent France Sevens at the Paris Olympic Games, and former Australia captain Michael Hooper to do the same thing, the question now is who will follow suit?

Some of the biggest names in 15s are set to make the switch over the next nine months, and more are rumoured to follow them. But there are plenty more in the 15-player format that would make ideal sevens players, as fans and pundits are left to dream about them making a switch.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is one who recently drafted his dream Team GB squad on X made up solely of 15s stars from England, Scotland and Wales, which could becoming a growing trend online.

Here’s how his team looked:

1. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

2. Ben Earl (England)

3. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

4. Raffi Quirke (England)

5. Marcus Smith (England)

6. Joe Marchant (England)

7. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

The reality is that only a few players will make this move, not only due to the physical and stylistic demands of the two formats, but because of contractual reasons.

Then again, for a player like Hooper, the transition is something he is relishing, as he said after his switch was announced. He said: “The transition is something I have thought a lot about and I’m extremely motivated by the challenge of playing sevens and trying to earn my way into this team. I’ve started making a few changes to my training in preparation and can’t wait to get started in January.”

The Olympic sevens will take place at the Stade de France next year, with the men’s tournament running from July 24 to 27- starting before the opening ceremony on the 26th, with the final taking place a day later. The women’s tournament will run from July 28 to 30.