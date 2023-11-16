Aussie coach reveals ‘hardest thing’ about Michael Hooper’s sevens switch

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

4

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

International News

England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report

British & Irish Lions strike landmark deal with Premiership and URC for 2025

The 15s players who make a dream Team GB Olympic 7s team

Australian sevens coach defends Hooper after Eddie Jones’ ‘role models’ dig

More International More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
International

Aussie coach reveals ‘hardest thing’ about Michael Hooper’s sevens switch

By Finn Morton
Michael Hooper of the Wallabies gestures during game three of the International Test match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 16, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has set his sights on the Paris Olympics next year after penning a deal with the Australian men’s sevens squad ahead of the new-look SVNS season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Hooper isn’t just going to walk into the Aussie team which is already boasting world-class SVNS talent including Maurice Longbottom, Henry Paterson and young gun Dietrich Roache.

Hooper, 32, has trained with his new teammates a few times and explained on Channel 9’s The Today Show that there was “a lot of running” in these sessions – “the most I’ve ever seen.”

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

But Hooper won’t officially join the program until the first of January, with the Wallabies’ most-capped captain expected to debut at the HSBC SVNS in Perth on Australia Day in January.

That will be an important milestone for Hooper who, as sevens coach John Manenti explained, is already having an impact on the playing group.

“He feels that he still has value to add to Australian rugby and we feel like he still has enormous value to add to Australian rugby,” Manenti told Rugby.com.au.

“It keeps him and his family in Australia rather than potentially overseas where there would have been plenty of offers so I think it’s a win-win for Australian rugby, sevens and ‘Hoops’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re pretty excited. He’s had a few training runs where he’s done some running with us. I did a group session yesterday with the rehab group and already you see just a few extra per cent by the boys putting in, and wanting to lift their game.

Related

Rugby Australia statement: Michael Hooper and the 2024 Olympics

Michael Hooper is on course to potentially clash with Antoine Dupont at next year’s Olympic Games after Rugby Australia confirmed that the ex-Wallabies skipper will be part of his country’s men’s sevens squad.

Read Now

“He’ll have a great effect on the group and it’ll be a great challenge for him because he knows coming into this he’s not going to just turn up and take a place in the team.

“He’ll have to earn it and learn the game… he’s well aware of that and understands this is a challenge and nothing’s given, he’s going to earn his right and he wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Hooper was sensationally overlooked for Eddie Jones’ Wallabies squad to journey up north for the Rugby World Cup in France. It was a move that nobody saw coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones’ shock omission of Hooper, who had been named the co-captain of the Wallabies just a few months earlier, also brought an end to the flanker’s glistening international career in 15s.

But the four-time John Eales medallist, which is awarded to the Wallabies’ Players’ Player of the Year, will have to redefine his skillset as a rugby player as Hooper prepares to push for a spot in the Olympic team.

“The hardest thing is changing habits,” Manenti added.

Related

Tickets for HSBC SVNS Perth go on sale now

Tickets go on sale today for the inaugural HSBC SVNS series in Perth as Western Australia welcomes the world's best sevens rugby players on 26-28 January 2024.

Read Now

“You’re defending a player one-on-one with five-10 metres around you which doesn’t happen very often in 15s. You find yourself in space.

“It takes time and probably never nailed it with a lot of the guys that drop in from 15s because we don’t give them enough time to play and adjust.

“Samu (Kerevi) was wonderful and effective during the Olympics and Commonwealth Games but we had to change and play around him because he didn’t have enough time to actually know and embrace the way we play fully.”

Recommended

‘Four years to reflect': Hooper on the ‘great thing’ from Wallabies’ World Cup

‘I understood Eddie’s philosophy’: Stephen Larkham open to Wallabies job

‘Being the best I can’: Bienne Terita’s rapid rise to ‘world-class’ status

Michael Hooper embracing ‘unusual’ sevens challenge ahead of Olympics bid

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black's warning over the 'alarm bells' going off in New Zealand Rugby Snubbed All Black's warning to NZR
Search