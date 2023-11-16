England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report
Try-scoring phenom Henry Arundell has reportedly captured the attention of multiple NRL clubs in Australia after expressing an interest in making a surprise move to rugby league.
According to News Corp Australia, NRL clubs have set their sights on the England wing after parties close to Arundell reached out to express an interest in the 21-year-old jumping codes.
It’s believed that several clubs are interested in potentially acquiring one of the brightest rising stars in rugby union, but they’ll wait until Arundell formally agrees to the idea.
Arundell only played two matches at this year’s Rugby World Cup, but the first of those appearances will never be forgotten. On debut at the sport’s showpiece event, Arundell showed breathtaking pace and skill to score five tries against Chile.
But the Englishman hasn’t stopped there, with the youngster crossing for a brilliant hat-trick on debut for Racing 92 against traditional French heavyweights Toulon.
Arundell has only signed a short-term deal with the Parisian club, though, with the electrifying outside back set to come off contract before the mid-season transfer deadline on June 30.
The Englishman is not the only Test rugby wing that’s been linked with a move to the NRL with Australian Mark Nawaqanitawase reportedly meeting with the Sydney Roosters on Tuesday.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Rugby League Commission is set to “discuss” substantial salary cap relief for clubs looking to sign players from other codes.
“If a Wallaby or an All Black wanted to come over, we’d look at cap exemptions for sure,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told the SMH in April.
