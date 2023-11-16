Select Edition

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments
International

England wing Henry Arundell interested in shock NRL move – report

By Finn Morton
Henry Arundell/ PA

Try-scoring phenom Henry Arundell has reportedly captured the attention of multiple NRL clubs in Australia after expressing an interest in making a surprise move to rugby league.

According to News Corp Australia, NRL clubs have set their sights on the England wing after parties close to Arundell reached out to express an interest in the 21-year-old jumping codes.

It’s believed that several clubs are interested in potentially acquiring one of the brightest rising stars in rugby union, but they’ll wait until Arundell formally agrees to the idea.

Arundell only played two matches at this year’s Rugby World Cup, but the first of those appearances will never be forgotten. On debut at the sport’s showpiece event, Arundell showed breathtaking pace and skill to score five tries against Chile.

But the Englishman hasn’t stopped there, with the youngster crossing for a brilliant hat-trick on debut for Racing 92 against traditional French heavyweights Toulon.

Arundell has only signed a short-term deal with the Parisian club, though, with the electrifying outside back set to come off contract before the mid-season transfer deadline on June 30.

The Englishman is not the only Test rugby wing that’s been linked with a move to the NRL with Australian Mark Nawaqanitawase reportedly meeting with the Sydney Roosters on Tuesday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Rugby League Commission is set to “discuss” substantial salary cap relief for clubs looking to sign players from other codes.

“If a Wallaby or an All Black wanted to come over, we’d look at cap exemptions for sure,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told the SMH in April.

Search