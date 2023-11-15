Select Edition

Back

International

RA and Tahs not currently in contract talks with in-demand Wallaby – report

By Finn Morton
Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia celebrates victory at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Portugal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on October 01, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wing Mark Nawaqanitawase was a shining light for the Wallabies during a tough year under former coach Eddie Jones, which is what makes a fresh report quite surprising amidst a link to the NRL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nawaqanitawase, who is set to come off contract with the New South Wales Waratahs and Rugby Australia at the end of next year, reportedly met with the Sydney Roosters on Tuesday.

The 11-Test Wallaby met with Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis as Nawaqanitawase considers what would be a devastating code switch for Australian rugby.

But that’s far from the full story. According to The Daily Telegraph, both the Waratahs and Rugby Australia aren’t currently in contract negotiations with Nawaqanitawase.

It’s been reported that neither Rugby Australia or the Waratahs are currently negotiating a contract with the Wallaby, despite Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh labelling Nawaqanitawase “a key to the future of rugby in Australia.”

As the masthead mentioned, Rugby Australia’s apparent inaction to re-sign their in-demand star certainly supports “the Roosters’ chances of snaring the 23-year-old from 2025 and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s almost hard to believe that Nawaqanitawase only debuted for the Wallabies late last year. By the time the Rugby World Cup came around, the wing was among the superstars in Aussie gold.

Nawaqanitawase – should the rising star decide to stay in the 15-player game – would be considered a certainly to play Test rugby for years to come, including against the British and Irish Lions in 2025.

But Rugby Australia have a real fight on their hands, especially with the Australian Rugby League Commission reportedly considering salary cap exemptions for NRL clubs chasing rugby talent.

Earlier this year, Nawaqanitawase hinted at a potential move to rugby league in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, although the Wallaby made it clear that he’d “love to stay in rugby for “as long as I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“With certain circumstances, we had to agree on something. The one-year (contract extension) was the best thing at the time,” Nawaqanitawase said.

“Hopefully (I can) win a Super Rugby title with the Tahs and hopefully win a World Cup.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to stay (in rugby) but there’s always a but. There’s obviously other things out there that might interest me.”

