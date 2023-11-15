RA and Tahs not currently in contract talks with in-demand Wallaby – report
Wing Mark Nawaqanitawase was a shining light for the Wallabies during a tough year under former coach Eddie Jones, which is what makes a fresh report quite surprising amidst a link to the NRL.
Nawaqanitawase, who is set to come off contract with the New South Wales Waratahs and Rugby Australia at the end of next year, reportedly met with the Sydney Roosters on Tuesday.
The 11-Test Wallaby met with Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis as Nawaqanitawase considers what would be a devastating code switch for Australian rugby.
But that’s far from the full story. According to The Daily Telegraph, both the Waratahs and Rugby Australia aren’t currently in contract negotiations with Nawaqanitawase.
It’s been reported that neither Rugby Australia or the Waratahs are currently negotiating a contract with the Wallaby, despite Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh labelling Nawaqanitawase “a key to the future of rugby in Australia.”
Unbelievable.
“Neither Rugby Australia nor the Waratahs are in contract talks with Nawaqanitawase, who RA CEO Phil Waugh said was a key to the future of rugby in Australia. It bolsters the Roosters’ chances of snaring the 23-year-old from 2025 and beyond.” pic.twitter.com/djMX349oRq
— OBBY (@OBBY001) November 14, 2023
As the masthead mentioned, Rugby Australia’s apparent inaction to re-sign their in-demand star certainly supports “the Roosters’ chances of snaring the 23-year-old from 2025 and beyond.”
It’s almost hard to believe that Nawaqanitawase only debuted for the Wallabies late last year. By the time the Rugby World Cup came around, the wing was among the superstars in Aussie gold.
Nawaqanitawase – should the rising star decide to stay in the 15-player game – would be considered a certainly to play Test rugby for years to come, including against the British and Irish Lions in 2025.
But Rugby Australia have a real fight on their hands, especially with the Australian Rugby League Commission reportedly considering salary cap exemptions for NRL clubs chasing rugby talent.
Earlier this year, Nawaqanitawase hinted at a potential move to rugby league in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, although the Wallaby made it clear that he’d “love to stay in rugby for “as long as I can.”
“With certain circumstances, we had to agree on something. The one-year (contract extension) was the best thing at the time,” Nawaqanitawase said.
“Hopefully (I can) win a Super Rugby title with the Tahs and hopefully win a World Cup.
“In a perfect world, I’d like to stay (in rugby) but there’s always a but. There’s obviously other things out there that might interest me.”
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments