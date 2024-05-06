Select Edition

United Rugby Championship

Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

By Ian Cameron
Miles Amatosero and Mosese Tuipulotu of the Waratahs celebrates the win after the round two Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and NSW Waratahs at AAMI Park, on March 02, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of Scottish-qualified centre Mosese Tuipulotu from the Waratahs on a two-year deal – a move first reported by RugbyPass last week.

The deal is still subject to visa and medical clearance but is expected to go ahead without a hitch.

Mosese, who recently turned 23, is eligible to play rugby for Scotland due to his ancestry and continues the family tradition set by his older brother, Sione, who has represented Scotland 25 times since 2021.

Mosese can play both the 12 and 13 jerseys, bringing substantial size and strength to the Edinburgh midfield, where he will join the existing group of James Lang, Chris Dean, Mark Bennett, and Matt Currie.

“I’m really excited to make the move over to Edinburgh in the coming months. I’m itching to get over there and experience something different to what I’ve grown up with.

“I’ve been speaking to my brother [Sione] quite a bit and there’s a few boys in Sydney that have been over to Edinburgh. I’ve watched a few games from the URC and it’s an exciting competition so I’m really keen to get amongst it.

“I’m really excited if I get the opportunity to play in front of the Edinburgh fans. I like it carry hard and enjoy the contact area of the game but also like to get my teammates involved as much as I can. I’m excited to showcase my skill set in front of them.”

Glasgow Warriors
Sione Tuipulotu – PA

The signing could now see him face brother Sione across the pitch when Edinburgh play Scottish rivals Glasgow Warriors.

“I’ve actually never played against my brother and the derby between Edinburgh and Glasgow looks like a pretty cool fixture to be a part of.

“If I do happen to get the opportunity to play in it, I’m sure it’ll be a special moment with Sione on the other side. I’ll look to expose him!”

Tuipulotu, who developed his rugby skills at St Kevin’s College in Melbourne, progressed through the Melbourne Rebels academy. In 2021, he moved to New South Wales to join Eastern Suburbs and was later included in the Waratahs squad for 2022. He made his Super Rugby Pacific debut in 2023 against the Hurricanes and has appeared in four matches for the Sydney-based team, including a recent victory over the Crusaders.

Head Coach Sean Everitt, added: “Edinburgh Rugby has been tracking Mosese’s progress this season and this is a signing that excites us greatly. He is a player that can bring a lot of dynamism and versatility to the side, and we are very pleased the club has been able to make this move happen.

“He’s a young Scottish qualified player with a lot of potential, who we believe will be a good foil for our current stable of centres, so it will be great to see him develop alongside our more experienced centres and our emerging home-grown talent.”

Comments on RugbyPass

k
keith 1 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.

6 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.

1 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 hours ago
All Black Richie Mo'unga makes statement on return from bereavement

Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.

1 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 4 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋

2 Go to comments
J
Jen 4 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.

4 Go to comments
T
Tony 7 hours ago
‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

The Black Ferns 7’s have been without Captain Sarah Hirini now since Dec 23 in Dubai where she suffered a bad ACL injury - hopefully she is on the road to recovery for Madrid and Paris. Now also have Tyler King and Shiray kaka on the Injured List but the Team still found a way to win in Singapore and claim the overall Title.

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 9 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Utter grub, hope he gets his leg broken. Shocking he is still playing after intentionally breaking quinn tupaeas knee

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 9 hours ago
New Zealand claim another SVNS double with both teams winning Cup finals

Great to see NZ 7s teams finally coming into form and playing at the level that is expected of them.

2 Go to comments
E
Euan 10 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Chief Cheapshot on the market again.

4 Go to comments
D
David 11 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Crusaders went all in to buy Hotham and Kemara staight from Hamilton Boys. Then they picked up Reihana and Hohepa; all have been dropped for superstar Havili, who is a very good fullback, that’s it. Ennor and Goodhue were schoolboy stars too but went backwards at the Crusaders. Maybe they have finally decided to give another poach Levi Aumua the ball?

13 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Joe S has some talent to pick from. The Reds loosies look the best in Super? Aus might just give Razor a headache this year. Int. experience v Cantab greenhorn:) Should be fun.

13 Go to comments
m
monty 13 hours ago
Highlanders outlast Moana Pasifika in historic Tonga contest

End to end play, “THE FANS” this game was entertainment of the best. The conditions added to the spectacle.

1 Go to comments
m
monty 13 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Sorry to say, but sadly the sadas were just ordinary and havilli at 10 as an abs selection just won’t cut it. He’s better suited in the centre’s and is a victim of past charge down kicks, he’s too slow under pressure. There’s better talent further north and I don’t mean dmac however I believe razor will sort him out. A feature of his presents on the park is the fact that the guys will follow him.

13 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 13 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Marler was brilliant throughout both in the scrum and open play. His slap made virtually no contact with Ramos who milked it for a penalty when he could have been a decent sportsman and laughed it off, it was non-violent and shouldn't have been penalised. Smith failed repeatedly to kick when necessary and put up a couple of bombs into the TLS 22 that just handed back possession at key moments to the other side.

3 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 13 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Cros was outstanding and rightly awarded France TVs player of the match award. Mallia was brilliant as usual (the y is below the 6 on a UK keyboard and he deserves better than that). Level also seems to have been scored harshly as he walked the ball into touch under pressure from a Lynagh kick from well outside his own half which should never have led to a 50-22. Agree with BullShark that Dupont, while class at times, seemed to go missing for patches in the second half with props, hookers and wings frequently filling in at 9 as he couldn't get off the deck and up to the next ruck on time. A 7 by his standards at best, his kicking was also too long, too often. Kinghorn's overall contribution was worth well more than a five.

6 Go to comments
J
John 15 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

The Harlequins team must be in minus figures. Did the reporter actually watch the game?

6 Go to comments
J
John 15 hours ago
Toulouse win thrilling Champions Cup try-fest with Harlequins

How on earth did Walker escape a red card? Not dangerous? Dupont has his face in a mask earlier this season. Shocking decision. What is the point of TMOs? We had the Fassi ‘non-penalty try’ yesterday and now this.

2 Go to comments
j
john 15 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Could have been a different result but yet again French tv able to affect the result by not showing the very clear high shot on harlequin centre if this would have been on a French player would have been on screen at least five times

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.

6 Go to comments
