Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of Scottish-qualified centre Mosese Tuipulotu from the Waratahs on a two-year deal – a move first reported by RugbyPass last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal is still subject to visa and medical clearance but is expected to go ahead without a hitch.

Mosese, who recently turned 23, is eligible to play rugby for Scotland due to his ancestry and continues the family tradition set by his older brother, Sione, who has represented Scotland 25 times since 2021.

Michael Cheika on life as the Wallabies coach and turning the losing Waratahs around Michael Cheika on life as the Wallabies coach and turning the losing Waratahs around

Mosese can play both the 12 and 13 jerseys, bringing substantial size and strength to the Edinburgh midfield, where he will join the existing group of James Lang, Chris Dean, Mark Bennett, and Matt Currie.

“I’m really excited to make the move over to Edinburgh in the coming months. I’m itching to get over there and experience something different to what I’ve grown up with.

“I’ve been speaking to my brother [Sione] quite a bit and there’s a few boys in Sydney that have been over to Edinburgh. I’ve watched a few games from the URC and it’s an exciting competition so I’m really keen to get amongst it.

“I’m really excited if I get the opportunity to play in front of the Edinburgh fans. I like it carry hard and enjoy the contact area of the game but also like to get my teammates involved as much as I can. I’m excited to showcase my skill set in front of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sione Tuipulotu – PA

The signing could now see him face brother Sione across the pitch when Edinburgh play Scottish rivals Glasgow Warriors.

“I’ve actually never played against my brother and the derby between Edinburgh and Glasgow looks like a pretty cool fixture to be a part of.

“If I do happen to get the opportunity to play in it, I’m sure it’ll be a special moment with Sione on the other side. I’ll look to expose him!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuipulotu, who developed his rugby skills at St Kevin’s College in Melbourne, progressed through the Melbourne Rebels academy. In 2021, he moved to New South Wales to join Eastern Suburbs and was later included in the Waratahs squad for 2022. He made his Super Rugby Pacific debut in 2023 against the Hurricanes and has appeared in four matches for the Sydney-based team, including a recent victory over the Crusaders.

Head Coach Sean Everitt, added: “Edinburgh Rugby has been tracking Mosese’s progress this season and this is a signing that excites us greatly. He is a player that can bring a lot of dynamism and versatility to the side, and we are very pleased the club has been able to make this move happen.

“He’s a young Scottish qualified player with a lot of potential, who we believe will be a good foil for our current stable of centres, so it will be great to see him develop alongside our more experienced centres and our emerging home-grown talent.”