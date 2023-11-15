‘Always a Rooster’: Rugby recruit Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 'coming back' to NRL

Rugby recruit Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii hasn’t played a game for the Waratahs or Wallabies yet, but the Sydney Roosters flyer has apparently told the NRL club that he’ll be “coming back in 2028.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following what felt like months and months of rumours and speculation, Suaalii officially penned a lucrative three-year deal with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia in March.

But in the months that followed, Suaalii’s form took a hit – and the Wallabies’ season under former coach Eddie Jones went from bad to worse, too.

Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

Still, Suaalii is a marquee recruit and may be the saviour that Rugby Australia so desperately needs ahead of the British and Irish Lions Tour in two years and a home World Cup in 2027.

Suaalii may go on to be a superstar at Super Rugby Pacific and Test levels, but keeping the Wallabies hopeful in the sport beyond this deal may already be a lost cause.

In an interview with Channel 9’s rugby league reporter Danny Weilder, Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis revealed a bombshell development about Suaalii’s future in the 15-player game.

“Joseph is a good guy, a good kid. It’s sad that we lost him to union but he tells us he’s coming back in 2028,” Politis told Nine News.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course (we’d welcome him back). Always a Rooster.”

If true, this is a hammer blow for Rugby Australia at the back end of a disastrous year. The Wallabies failed to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, and that’s having a flow-on effect.

Star wing Mark Nawaqanitawase is reportedly set to meet with Suaalii’s NRL club the Sydney Roosters over a potential move, and Mark Jorgensen has also caught the attention of league sides.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian Rugby League Commission is set to discuss salary cap exemptions believed to be up to $1 million to lure players across from rival codes.

“We have been looking at bringing in salary cap exemptions for players from other countries for some time,” ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys told The SMH in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was about bringing in players from America and other nations. It would also to apply to players from other sports, and yes, other sports include rugby.



“If a Wallaby or an All Black wanted to come over, we’d look at cap exemptions for sure.

“We have been looking at this for quite a while, and it’s a good time to revisit this. It’s something I’d like to see come in now.”