Concerns over Scott Barrett as five key All Blacks sidelined

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett lasted just 13 minutes in his return as back spasms forced him from the field against the Reds as five All Blacks suffered injuries in the latest round of Super Rugby Pacific.

Barrett had spent over a month on the sidelines with a broken finger suffered in the early rounds of the competition.

The loss of the inspirational captain against the Reds came after All Black loose forward Ethan Blackadder was a pre-game withdrawal and could be out for a couple of weeks.

Barrett’s injury will have wider concerns as the All Black lock is expected to lead the second row with the departures of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

The Chiefs were bouyed by the initial diagnosis of blindside flanker Samipeni Finau, who left the field midway through the first half clutching his shoulder after being tackled in a two-man Force hit.

Head coach Clayton McMillan in his post-match interview believed the AC joint had been bruised but no separation had occurred.

He expected Finau will be unfit to play next week but the shoulder concern was not a long-term injury.

“All the 10s in the competition were probably putting all their karma that way,” McMillan joked with reporters.

First five-eighth Damian McKenzie was also forced from the field in the 57th minute for an HIA and did not return.

McKenzie fell in the process of setting up Daniel Rona and took a knock crashing into Wallabies big man Izack Rodda.

Along with Finau, he will be expected to miss some time.

The dynamic No.10 is one of the leading candidates to start in Richie Mo’unga’s absence and the All Blacks will be hoping he returns to full fitness as soon as possible.

Another injury concern was star All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane who is expected to be ruled out for weeks after suffering a bad head knock against the Rebels.

Ioane was helped from the field after a collision with a hip which left him grounded and requiring medical attention.

The Blues No.13 will likely miss next week’s match-up with the Hurricanes which where he would have squared off against All Black-hopeful Billy Proctor.

All five of the injured players are potentially All Blacks starters.