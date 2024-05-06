Select Edition

International

Banned Springbok Elton Jantjies releases prickly statement

By Rugby365
Springboks player Elton Jantjies signs a rugby ball for a fan after the South African Rugby team's arrival at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 5, 2019. (Photo by Guillem Sartorio / AFP) (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images)

Elton Jantjies has vowed to return to the rugby field in the future. Last year the Springbok tested positive for Clenbuterol. Traces of the substance were found in a sample taken from him on June 20 – while he was a member of the Bok training squad.

The presence of the prohibited substance – or its metabolites or makers – resulted in the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) slapping a four-year ban on the 2019 World Cup winner, who was capped 46 times.

The ban was confirmed by SAIDS in January this year after Jantjies did not exercise his right to have his case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber reveals Elton Jantjies’ spot in the flyhalf pecking order

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber reveals Elton Jantjies’ spot in the flyhalf pecking order

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old posted a video on social media slamming certain “organisations” before revealing his goal of returning to the game.

“A lot of people have a lot of questions in terms of my rugby career, but just know that I will be back sooner than you think,” said Jantjies.

“Through all the research, through all the facts, and all the evidence, a lot of organisations have been involved in terms of me being tested for something that I have never used.

Springboks
Elton Jantjies of the Springboks signs autographs and takes a selfie with the fans after the game during The Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and the South African Springboks at Adelaide Oval on August 27, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)
“I will elaborate more in terms of me missing my second World Cup, but I am not negative about it because I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger.

“I’m focussing on the next cycle, but I’ve got a few things that I need to sort out, but I am very positive.

“I truly believe that these last few months are a blessing in disguise. Yes, I want to play rugby and I want to do what I love, but it has created other opportunities for me.

“It has created a lot of answers for me in my personal life and my rugby career.

“There were a lot of people that I actually looked up to, but they disappointed me badly. People that I believed in.

“It’s a big eye opener, so when I get back to the rugby field there is going to be a different version of Elton.

“I just want to thank all my family members who are supporting me. There are a lot of fans who support me and just believe that I will be back on the park sooner than you think.

“I’ve got all the right answers, I’ve got all the facts and I’ve got all the evidence against a lot of organisations that’s not doing it the right way.”

Latest Features

FEATURE

Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The Stoop supremo on Glaswegian redemption, the genius of Marcus Smith, and why Quins have to go for broke in France.

FEATURE

The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success

The elite Irish province started their dominance in 2009 and will be desperate to put out a statement of intent against Northampton Saints

FEATURE

Makazole Mapimpi: 'My life is somewhere I never thought it would be.'

The popular World Cup winner is a rags-to-riches story and he is desperate to enjoy the hand life has dealt him

Comments on RugbyPass

k
keith 1 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.

6 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.

1 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 hours ago
All Black Richie Mo'unga makes statement on return from bereavement

Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.

1 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 4 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋

2 Go to comments
J
Jen 4 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.

4 Go to comments
T
Tony 7 hours ago
‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

The Black Ferns 7’s have been without Captain Sarah Hirini now since Dec 23 in Dubai where she suffered a bad ACL injury - hopefully she is on the road to recovery for Madrid and Paris. Now also have Tyler King and Shiray kaka on the Injured List but the Team still found a way to win in Singapore and claim the overall Title.

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 9 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Utter grub, hope he gets his leg broken. Shocking he is still playing after intentionally breaking quinn tupaeas knee

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 9 hours ago
New Zealand claim another SVNS double with both teams winning Cup finals

Great to see NZ 7s teams finally coming into form and playing at the level that is expected of them.

2 Go to comments
E
Euan 10 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Chief Cheapshot on the market again.

4 Go to comments
D
David 11 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Crusaders went all in to buy Hotham and Kemara staight from Hamilton Boys. Then they picked up Reihana and Hohepa; all have been dropped for superstar Havili, who is a very good fullback, that’s it. Ennor and Goodhue were schoolboy stars too but went backwards at the Crusaders. Maybe they have finally decided to give another poach Levi Aumua the ball?

13 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Joe S has some talent to pick from. The Reds loosies look the best in Super? Aus might just give Razor a headache this year. Int. experience v Cantab greenhorn:) Should be fun.

13 Go to comments
m
monty 13 hours ago
Highlanders outlast Moana Pasifika in historic Tonga contest

End to end play, “THE FANS” this game was entertainment of the best. The conditions added to the spectacle.

1 Go to comments
m
monty 13 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Sorry to say, but sadly the sadas were just ordinary and havilli at 10 as an abs selection just won’t cut it. He’s better suited in the centre’s and is a victim of past charge down kicks, he’s too slow under pressure. There’s better talent further north and I don’t mean dmac however I believe razor will sort him out. A feature of his presents on the park is the fact that the guys will follow him.

13 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 13 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Marler was brilliant throughout both in the scrum and open play. His slap made virtually no contact with Ramos who milked it for a penalty when he could have been a decent sportsman and laughed it off, it was non-violent and shouldn't have been penalised. Smith failed repeatedly to kick when necessary and put up a couple of bombs into the TLS 22 that just handed back possession at key moments to the other side.

3 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 13 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Cros was outstanding and rightly awarded France TVs player of the match award. Mallia was brilliant as usual (the y is below the 6 on a UK keyboard and he deserves better than that). Level also seems to have been scored harshly as he walked the ball into touch under pressure from a Lynagh kick from well outside his own half which should never have led to a 50-22. Agree with BullShark that Dupont, while class at times, seemed to go missing for patches in the second half with props, hookers and wings frequently filling in at 9 as he couldn't get off the deck and up to the next ruck on time. A 7 by his standards at best, his kicking was also too long, too often. Kinghorn's overall contribution was worth well more than a five.

6 Go to comments
J
John 15 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

The Harlequins team must be in minus figures. Did the reporter actually watch the game?

6 Go to comments
J
John 15 hours ago
Toulouse win thrilling Champions Cup try-fest with Harlequins

How on earth did Walker escape a red card? Not dangerous? Dupont has his face in a mask earlier this season. Shocking decision. What is the point of TMOs? We had the Fassi ‘non-penalty try’ yesterday and now this.

2 Go to comments
j
john 15 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Could have been a different result but yet again French tv able to affect the result by not showing the very clear high shot on harlequin centre if this would have been on a French player would have been on screen at least five times

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.

6 Go to comments
