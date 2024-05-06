Banned Springbok Elton Jantjies releases prickly statement
Elton Jantjies has vowed to return to the rugby field in the future. Last year the Springbok tested positive for Clenbuterol. Traces of the substance were found in a sample taken from him on June 20 – while he was a member of the Bok training squad.
The presence of the prohibited substance – or its metabolites or makers – resulted in the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) slapping a four-year ban on the 2019 World Cup winner, who was capped 46 times.
The ban was confirmed by SAIDS in January this year after Jantjies did not exercise his right to have his case heard before an Independent Doping Hearing Panel.
Over the weekend, the 33-year-old posted a video on social media slamming certain “organisations” before revealing his goal of returning to the game.
“A lot of people have a lot of questions in terms of my rugby career, but just know that I will be back sooner than you think,” said Jantjies.
“Through all the research, through all the facts, and all the evidence, a lot of organisations have been involved in terms of me being tested for something that I have never used.
“I will elaborate more in terms of me missing my second World Cup, but I am not negative about it because I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger.
“I’m focussing on the next cycle, but I’ve got a few things that I need to sort out, but I am very positive.
“I truly believe that these last few months are a blessing in disguise. Yes, I want to play rugby and I want to do what I love, but it has created other opportunities for me.
“It has created a lot of answers for me in my personal life and my rugby career.
“There were a lot of people that I actually looked up to, but they disappointed me badly. People that I believed in.
“It’s a big eye opener, so when I get back to the rugby field there is going to be a different version of Elton.
“I just want to thank all my family members who are supporting me. There are a lot of fans who support me and just believe that I will be back on the park sooner than you think.
“I’ve got all the right answers, I’ve got all the facts and I’ve got all the evidence against a lot of organisations that’s not doing it the right way.”
