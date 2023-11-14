Scott Robertson’s All Blacks set for blockbuster Test against France – report

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks will look to end an unwanted losing streak against France when they reportedly return to Paris next year as part of a blockbuster end-of-season tour.

French newspaper Midi Olympique understands that New Zealand will take on France for the second time in as many years when they run out onto Stade de France on November 16, 2024.

The All Blacks are expected to return to the site of their two defeats at this year’s Rugby World Cup, which included a 27-13 loss to France in the tournament opener on September 8.

While New Zealand has historically dominated this matchup by winning 48 of 63 meetings, that win for Les Bleus extended their impressive run of form against the three-time World Cup winners.



France haven’t been beaten by their great rugby foe since a 49-14 loss in Dunedin five years ago. Les Bleus had to wait a while for revenge, but they certainly took their chance in 2021 with a 40-25 win at the Saint-Denis venue.

But this All Blacks team will be beaming with confidence after an impressive run at the sport’s showpiece event, and the inclusion of rugby mastermind Scott Robertson as the team’s new head coach is an added bonus.

It’s also been confirmed that the All Blacks will play Test matches away to Japan and England during a blockbuster Northern Tour in 2024.

Other fixtures are yet to be confirmed, but it’s been reported that the New Zealanders will take on another Six Nations side between Tests against England – on November 2 – and France.