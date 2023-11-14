Scott Robertson’s All Blacks set for blockbuster Test against France – report
Scott Robertson’s All Blacks will look to end an unwanted losing streak against France when they reportedly return to Paris next year as part of a blockbuster end-of-season tour.
French newspaper Midi Olympique understands that New Zealand will take on France for the second time in as many years when they run out onto Stade de France on November 16, 2024.
The All Blacks are expected to return to the site of their two defeats at this year’s Rugby World Cup, which included a 27-13 loss to France in the tournament opener on September 8.
While New Zealand has historically dominated this matchup by winning 48 of 63 meetings, that win for Les Bleus extended their impressive run of form against the three-time World Cup winners.
France haven’t been beaten by their great rugby foe since a 49-14 loss in Dunedin five years ago. Les Bleus had to wait a while for revenge, but they certainly took their chance in 2021 with a 40-25 win at the Saint-Denis venue.
But this All Blacks team will be beaming with confidence after an impressive run at the sport’s showpiece event, and the inclusion of rugby mastermind Scott Robertson as the team’s new head coach is an added bonus.
It’s also been confirmed that the All Blacks will play Test matches away to Japan and England during a blockbuster Northern Tour in 2024.
Other fixtures are yet to be confirmed, but it’s been reported that the New Zealanders will take on another Six Nations side between Tests against England – on November 2 – and France.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Sign up for free
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments