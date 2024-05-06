Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22
With great sadness, the Portuguese Rugby Union and CS Vienne have confirmed that Pierre Mathieu-Fernandes has passed away following a car accident this past Saturday.
The 22-year-old tighthead prop represented Portugal in the U18s, helping his country win their first bronze medal in the Men’s U18 Rugby Europe Championship 2019, scoring three tries in the process.
He was also a U20 international before making his debut for the senior side in 2023, coming from the bench against Belgium to earn his first cap for the Lobos, coached by Patrice Lagisquet.
Fernandes was part of ASM Clermont youth teams, where he was born and lived most of his life, before making his first game as a senior club player for the Nationale side Chambéry, leaving in 2023 to sign for rivals CS Vienne, where he continued his life as a pro player. He was deemed to be an up-and-coming new Test talent for his country.
The Portuguese Rugby Union mourned his death as a tragic event in a short statement displayed in their website and social media.
The official statement from Club Sportif Vienne reads: “With great sadness and emotion, we have to inform you of the tragic death of one of our players, Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes, due to a car accident. He was only twenty-two.
He played as a tighthead prop for our CS Vienne and was known by PM. Born and raised in Clermont, he also played for Chambéry.
Our thoughts are now with his family, friends, and community, and as well with his teammates and club staff, as we take this news with shock.”
Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes was remembered by his former Portugal coaches as a proud Portuguese player, who represented his country with the utmost passion and courage.
So sad, god rest him. Too young to be gone. RIP2 Go to comments
RIP big man 🙏2 Go to comments
