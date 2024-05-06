Select Edition

International

England back-row Tom Curry takes significant step forward on return from injury

By PA
Tom Curry of England walks through the players tunnel at half-time during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

England back-row Tom Curry has taken a significant stride forward in his return from major hip surgery and is looking in “great shape” in training, Sale Sharks head coach Alex Sanderson has said.

The 25-year-old has not played since England’s bronze final win over Argentina at last year’s Rugby World Cup, following surgery to address arthritic change and tears to the labrum and cartilage.

But Sanderson said Curry came through his first high-intensity training session with the rest of the Sale squad this week and came out top amongst his team-mates in a number of measures, a hugely-promising sign after months of rehabilitation.

“He got through it well, he was communicating and driving standards really well,” Sanderson said. “We don’t know how he’ll get through the week.

“This is his first full week training but we’ll have a better idea, probably on Thursday, in terms of how his body is feeling.

“I’m surprised how well he’s moving. He topped (all the measures). I know it was only one block, but for someone who has been out as long as he has, he’s come back in great shape. His ability to back that up is what we question now.

“He moves so well, he talks so passionately, he’s a phenomenal athlete and an outstanding player. Providing his fitness is alright, he’s not far away.”

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Latest Features

FEATURE

Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

The South African supremo's rearguard action stymied the best attack in England at Croke Park.

FEATURE

How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Suliasi Vunivalu and Hunter Paisami may be key men for the Wallabies as they shine under Less Kiss' supervision.

FEATURE

Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The Stoop supremo on Glaswegian redemption, the genius of Marcus Smith, and why Quins have to go for broke in France.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
William 1 hours ago
Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

Excellent analysis Nick as we have come to expect. I was not really aware that NFL strategies have been adopted by rugby teams, especially in defence. One point I would make is that the Northhampton attacking player on the end of the chain in the video examples has not maintained the correct depth to be effective. In the footage shown the outside player is too flat to make the best of the opportunity his inside players have provided. In each case they have to reduce speed and turn their body backwards to secure the ball, losing all momentum and giving the impressive scrambling defence the chance to shut down the threat.

1 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

Morning, John. Do you think that it may be a good idea to rest both teams from the Madrid comp leading in to the Olympics

2 Go to comments
m
matt 2 hours ago
Banned Springbok Elton Jantjies releases prickly statement

« I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger. I’m focussing on the next cycle, » You don’t say…

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
Concerns over Scott Barrett as five key All Blacks sidelined

Geez plenty of time to come right before test season starts. Dont panic mr Mannering!!!!!

1 Go to comments
J
Jim Donken 3 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Great read Nick. The Reds really have been great to watch this year, and the improvement of not only the players you mention, but the squad in general has been obvious. The Reds 10/12 play making axis is a nice counterpoint to the 10/15 partnership at the Brumbies and Rebels. If Schmidt was to pick say, Lolesio, Paisami and Wright / Kellaway, would this be too many play makers? I notice in a lot of those clips Tim Ryan playing across the field in support of Vunivalu. Is this a feature of Kiss’s structure?

2 Go to comments
d
darren 5 hours ago
Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22

So sad, god rest him. Too young to be gone. RIP

2 Go to comments
r
ryan 7 hours ago
Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22

RIP big man 🙏

2 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Great Britain qualify for SVNS Grand Final but not without drama

The GB coach. “Just because we don’t get together as much as other teams we don’t use that as an excuse for performances when we don’t hit the mark”. Why mention it at all then?

1 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse

No mention of the yellow card for Harlequins which really cost them.

3 Go to comments
M
MitchO 8 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Thought you’d left us Nick. Good to have you back writing for us. So hunter ikitau works? I reckon wright kellaway as two of the back 3. Tim Ryan and Toole looking good for strike winger but I still want the power of korobeiti and figure our forwards still need him to help them out. Million dollar question is who plays 10? I’m thinking Noah for his kicking and combo with wright. Reckon the pair adds up to an attack and kellaway will help. Can you comment on Zac Lucas in Japan? How is he going?

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Mack Hansen, Ethan Roots, Taine Plumbtree, Louis Lynagh, Emmanuel Meafou? Which country do you want to pick your Barbarians from?

3 Go to comments
b
blue 11 hours ago
Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse

Instead of apologising, try to act like an adult, fcknut.

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 12 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Looks like the Force twisted his leg…ahem arm

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 12 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Scotland should change their name to the Barbarians

3 Go to comments
k
keith 15 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍

3 Go to comments
C
Colin 15 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.

8 Go to comments
C
Colin 15 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.

3 Go to comments
G
Graham 15 hours ago
All Black Richie Mo'unga makes statement on return from bereavement

Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.

3 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 18 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋

3 Go to comments
J
Jen 18 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.

7 Go to comments
